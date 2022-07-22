Inflation and fiscal framework make banks predict higher Selic

The market began to review its bets for the evolution of Selicwith a view to inflation higher than expected in 2023 and of greater risk for the administration of public accounts, after the approval of the PEC Kamikaze – that increased the value of benefits such as Brazil aid and created others during the election year. The package will cost R$ 41.2 billion, a value outside the spending ceiling.

If before the expectation was that the increase in the basic interest rate, currently at 13.25% per year, could already be interrupted in August, now banks and consulting companies assess that the increases should continue at least until September or October. In this scenario, the Selic could reach up to 14.25%, according to new market estimates, returning to the mid-2016 level.

“If you let inflation run wild at this point, there is a risk not only of a spread of all prices in the economy, but of a persistence of this high inflation over several years”, says Silvio Campos Neto, partner at Tendências Consultoria.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

05/10/2017 – Market revises estimates and already sees greater tightening for Selic Photograph: Tiago Queiroz / Estadão

According to him, the Trends forecast is for the Selic to rise by 0.5 percentage point in August and 0.25 point in September, taking the rate to 14%.

already the Credit Suisse estimates an increase of 0.5 percentage points in August and two more hikes of 0.25 points in September and October, to 14.25%. The same forecast has the Santanderbut with two consecutive increases of 0.5 point in the meetings of the Copom both the next month and the next.

The picture is not unique to Brazil. Lucas Vilela, economist at Credit Suisse, stresses that global banks work with higher interest rates in USA and in the Eurozone, which are trying to deal with record inflation.

Further interest rate hikes will cool recovery, analysts predict

The continuation of the hike in the basic interest rate predicted by the market for the coming months will put a brake on the recovery of economic activity and jobs seen in recent months.

It is bitter medicine, but necessary, in the eyes of economists. “The higher interest rate generates a slowdown in the economy in the short term, but if the Central Bank (BC) if it succeeds in controlling inflation, it will favor the growth of the economy in the long term”, says Mauricio Oreng, superintendent of macroeconomic research at Santander.

The sequence of interest rate hikes, in principle until October, is the only alternative for the BC to be able to bring inflation close to the target in 2024. This year it is almost certain that it will not be possible and, for some economists, it will also be difficult in the next.

Santander forecasts inflation of 7.9% this year, falling to 5.7% next year and 3% in 2024. The projected interest rates for these years are, respectively, 14.25%, 12% and 9% .

The expectation is that the upward cycle will end in October and that the 14.25% rate will be maintained until mid-2023, and then begin to fall. For the consumer, with Selic at this level the swear real should be in the range of 9% to 10% per year, but this effect is not immediate. Today it is at 8%.

Economist Silvio Campos Neto, a partner at Tendências Consultoria, points out that the adjustment “will fatally contribute to the cooling of economic activity” – which had a better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.

He adds that “the BC cannot wait for inflation to fall on its own and will continue to position the Selic at a contractionary level”.

For Campos Neto, much of the inflation is the result of a global external movement and it is important that other central banks are also in this process of monetary tightening.

Despite the increase in international interest rates exporting inflation to Brazil via exchangethe tightening will help Brazil by attacking the origin of inflationary pressures, which is the fact that world demand is outstripping supply, analyzes the economist at Tendências.

“The slowdown in global demand will bring down the prices of commodities and other products, and that’s what really needs to be done to combat high inflation,” says Lucas Vilela, economist at Credit Suisse.

He points out that, in Brazil, short-term inflation is expected to fall as fuel taxes are reduced, but the scenario for 2023 will worsen if measures such as those being adopted now are not adopted by the BC.

For 2023, Credit Suisse estimates a 3 percentage point reduction in the Selic, which would end the year at 11.25%.