Influencer says she was assaulted and shows bloody face

Influencer Milena Lins reported having been a victim of physical and psychological violence in her last relationship.

Known for her closeness to fellow influencer Carlinhos Maia and followed by 1.7 million people on Instagram, she showed images with her ear and part of her face bloodied and said that “the worst happened” this week.

“I came here to talk about a very delicate matter that I’m living in my life and I don’t want to go through it anymore, I want to end this cycle. I’ve been psychologically, physically assaulted, and I don’t know how to pronounce myself, because I don’t have the structure for it”, Milena began in Instagram Stories.

“I think it’s not fair that I’m going through this for a person I only made to help, you followed our life and saw how much I helped him. And he’s not helping me, on the contrary, he’s destroying me”, continued the influencer, who reported the moment of despair when being assaulted inside a car.

“On Tuesday, the worst happened to me almost. He started hitting me, hitting me inside a car. There was a child witnessing everything, there were people watching this. He hit me, he almost threw me out of the car. fair, I don’t deserve to go through this,” said Milena, who did not name the aggressor in her account.

Influencer Milena Lins said that she was physically and psychologically assaulted by her ex-partner Image: Playback/Instagram

The influencer’s press office told splash that the aggressor would be MC Sartori, with whom Milena had a relationship in recent months, as shown on social media.

The artist blocked the comments on Instagram.

The reporter tried to contact Sartori via telephone, still without success. The space remains open for placement.

report it

When witnessing an episode of aggression against women, call 180 and report it.

Cases of domestic violence are, in most cases, committed by partners or ex-partners of women, but the Maria da Penha Law can also be applied to aggressions committed by family members.

It is also possible to make complaints through the number 180 — the Women’s Assistance Center, which operates throughout the country and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free. The service receives complaints, gives guidance from specialists and makes referrals to protection services and psychological assistance. Contact can also be made by WhatsApp at number (61) 99656-5008.

The complaint can also be made through Dial 100, which investigates human rights violations.

There is also the Human Rights Brazil app and the page of the National Human Rights Ombudsman (ONDH) of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH). Victims of domestic violence can file a complaint within six months.

If you feel at risk, the victim can request an urgent protective measure.