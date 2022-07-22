Inner Solar System is rotating more slowly than it should; now we know the reason

The so-called inner planets of our solar system, the term used for the set of just Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars, rotate more slowly than the laws of modern physics predict. Now, a study published in The Astrophysical Journal indicates the reason.

According to the law of conservation of angular momentum, which measures the amount of motion associated with a body rotating around a fixed point, the inner part of the disk must rotate faster as the material gets closer to the star, in this case , of the sun.

The effect is similar to what happens when figure skaters bring their arms closer to their bodies to spin faster. Previous observations have shown that the solar system, from the sun to the asteroid belt, including the planets, does not rotate as fast as predicted by the law of conservation of angular momentum.

According to new simulations, scientists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have demonstrated how particles in the accretion disk interact. The law of conservation of angular momentum states that, when inserted into a system, the angular momentum remains constant.

Therefore, the only way to keep it constant, by decreasing the radius, a variable that makes up the calculation of the law, is to increase the centrifugation speed.

What is known about the rotation of the solar system

Previous research suggests that friction between regions of the accretion disk or magnetic fields generate turbulence that can slow the gas’s rotation.

This hypothesis worried the professor of applied physics at Caltech, Paul Bellan, because “people always want to blame turbulence for phenomena they don’t understand”. There is a large industry arguing that this turbulence in the solar system is responsible for taking away the angular momentum from the accretion disks.”

To better understand the loss of angular momentum, Bellan studied the trajectories of individual atoms, ions and gas in an accretion disk and also the behavior of particles during and after collisions between these particles.

The researchers used computer models to simulate an accumulation disk of 1,000 charged particles colliding with 40,000 neutral particles in magnetic and gravitational fields. They found that the interaction between neutral atoms and a much smaller number of charged particles results in positively charged ions (cations) forming a spiral and negatively charged particles (electrons) moving outwards towards the edge. of the accretion disk. Neutral particles lose their angular momentum and spiral with a trajectory traced to the center.

The disk acts like a large battery, with a positive pole near the center and a negative pole at the edge. These poles generate currents that spread into space from both sides of the disk.

Computer simulations suggest that while angular momentum is lost, canonical angular momentum—the sum of the original common angular momentum plus an additional amount, which depends on a particle’s charge and magnetic field—is conserved.

Via: Space.com

