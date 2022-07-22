Inter articulates deal for Nahuel Bustos and seeks replacement for side after Heitor’s departure | International

A striker and a right-back are Inter’s priorities in the market. The management admits interest in Nahuel Bustos, from Manchester City, and prepares an offer for the Argentine. With the departure of Heitor, Mano says that it is necessary to hire a spare part immediately for the right side.

The search for Bustos was anticipated by the ge last week. Colorado tries a loan from the English club. The negotiation is at an early stage and could move forward in the coming days. The 24-year-old striker is the name of the time to be the reinforcement for the sequence of the Brasileirão and Sudamericana.

The obsession with a number nine is an old issue behind the scenes. The departure of Wesley Moraes to Levante, from Spain, further increases the need for a new striker. Mano has been betting on Alemão and opened up the possibility of scaling Pedro Henrique as a false 9 until the long-awaited piece arrives.

– This conversation of the center forward is already very clear, we don’t need to talk more, right? We needed (a 9) even with Wesley – summed up Mano after the tie with São Paulo.

Nahuel Bustos was featured in Talleres

There was an effort and an official proposal for Yuri Alberto, who chose Corinthians. Mikael, from Salernitana, Italy, was debated internally and did not advance. Inter obtained information about Boca Juniors’ Darío Benedetto, but did not progress in the talks knowing in advance of the Argentine’s interest in staying at La Bombonera.

As they try to make progress in signing Nahuel Bustos, the managers are working in parallel to find a right-back. Heitor agreed to transfer on loan to Cercle Brugge, from Belgium. Fabricio Bustos continues to recover. Mano expects a replacement part immediately and doesn’t consider promoting a boy from the base.

If Hector leaves, we have to replace a second player from the position and I would say immediately because we don’t have a replacement. We could resort to the base, but in the evaluation we made, the base’s right-back is a newcomer to the squad and needs to evolve a little more — Mano Menezes

O side William, revealed by Inter and currently without a club, tore his Achilles tendon during the final stages of recovery from a right knee injury. The 27-year-old, ex-Schalke 04 and Wolfsburg player, was dropped by the Colorado board.

To face Palmeiras next Sunday, the main option in the squad is Gabriel Mercado, side of origin. The option for the Argentine defender would allow the entry of another defender and could help to contain the powerful rival attack.

busts, who started running again a week agois in the final stages of recovery from a right thigh injury and will hardly be able to return to the team at Allianz Parque on Sunday.

After confirming the departures of Bruno Méndez, Rodrigo Dourado, Wesley Moraes, Bruno Gomes, Moisés and Heitor, Inter are studying an offer from Cruzeiro for midfielder Boschilia. Left-back Paulo Victor, midfielders Matheus Dias and Liziero and striker Gustavo Maia have an indefinite future.

