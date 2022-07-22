Inter hears ‘no’ from Benedetto and changes focus to Nahuel Bustos

Benedetto does not want to leave Boca Juniors. The information was passed on by the striker’s manager, Christian Bragarnik, to Internacional. The 32-year-old player’s denial is already treated, behind the scenes at the Rio Grande do Sul club, as definitive. Now, the focus turns to another Argentine, Nahuel Bustos, from Manchester City.

In recent days, Inter has consulted on Benedetto and learned about values ​​and the possibility of a possible signing. Even though the salary was high, approximately R$ 1.2 million per month, the gaucho club started to make room in its payroll to try to get the man in the area that it needs so much.

However, the denial passed on by the agent changed the plans. Benedetto is now practically discarded in the corridors of Beira-Rio.

Nahuel Bustos has always been a name that walked side by side in the sights of the gauchos. A 24-year-old Argentine, he started his career at Talleres, played for Pachuca, from Mexico, and had 65% of his rights sold to Grupo City (owner of Manchester City and other clubs) for US$5.5 million. million) in 2020.

The player’s registration was made at the English club, but he never played there. In the last two seasons, he was on loan at Girona, from Spain, from the same owner. There were 11 goals and two assists in 45 games in the 2021/2022 season.

His assessment is entirely positive. Even if he is not a “official” striker, but a speed attacker, his characteristics would fit the offensive profile set up by Mano Menezes in the team.

In addition, Bustos’ salary is within what the club’s payroll can receive without the need to terminate other players.

Internacional’s plan is to arrive on loan at least until the middle of next year. According to the UOL Esportetrading should intensify in the coming days.

After the 3-3 draw with São Paulo, Mano Menezes did not hide the need to receive a new striker. “The striker’s conversation is very clear. We already needed one more even with Wesley [Moraes] here. Now, with his departure, we still need it,” said the coach.

Wesley Moraes was returned to Aston Villa, who loaned him to Levante in Spain. Alemão, David and Cadorini are the offensive options of the red squad at the moment.