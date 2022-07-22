Investment Starting From BRL 25,000

Do you plan to own your own business, but don’t know which branch to invest in? To help you in this choice, we are going to show you some numbers from the food segment and also a list of 15 food franchises, with investments ranging from R$ 25 thousand to R$ 250 thousand.

Before buying any franchise, remember that every business has risks. You need to study well if it matches your profile, know the market and the franchisor’s history. See the recommended precautions for those who want to open a franchise.

The food franchises segment earned BRL 43.8 billion in 2021 — 7% more than in the previous year. In the first quarter of this year, revenue growth was 8.5% compared to the same period last year. The data comes from a survey of franchising performance carried out by ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association).

Check out 15 franchise options with an initial investment from R$ 25 thousand to R$ 250 thousand. The information was provided by the companies.

1) Green Nation

It is a franchise network specialized in food and natural products (teas, seeds, flour, ready-to-eat foods and a line of natural cosmetics, among others).

Created in 2010, in São Paulo, it has 79 units in operation. The business models are home based, micro emporium (up to 30 m²), cafeteria (from 20 m², 35 m² and 50 m²), smart (up to 45 m²) and smart + cafeteria (from 50 m² to 80 m²).

X-ray

Initial investment: BRL 24,900 (home based), BRL 120,000 (micro emporium), BRL 120,000 (coffee shop), BRL 145,000 (smart) and BRL 180,000 (smart + cafeteria). Typically includes franchise fee, setup fee, working capital, and starting inventory.

Royalties: BRL 500 per month (for everyone)

Advertising fee: exempt

Average monthly revenue: BRL 3,500 (home based), BRL 25,000 (micro emporium), BRL 45,000 (cafeteria), BRL 65,000 (smart and smart + coffee shop)

Average monthly profit: 18% (micro emporium, coffee shop, smart and smart + coffee shop) and 30% (home based)

Return period: 18 to 24 months (for all)

Website: https://www.nacaoverde.com.br/

2) Mr. Cheney

It is a franchise chain specializing in typical American cookies. Created in 2005, in São Paulo, the network has 87 units in operation. There are three business models: dark kitchen (focusing only on delivery and without a salon), kiosk and store (investment from R$ 320 thousand).

X-ray

Initial investment: 80 thousand (dark kitchen) and R$ 250 thousand (kiosk). Includes franchise fee, setup fee and working capital.

Royalty: 6% of revenue per month (for both)

Advertising fee: 2% of revenue per month (for both)

Average monthly revenue: BRL 25,000 (dark kitchen) and BRL 65,000 (kiosk)

Average monthly profit: from 15% to 20% (dark kitchen) and 20% (kiosk)

Return period: 14 months (dark kitchen) and 24 months (kiosk)

Website: https://mrcheney.com.br/

3) Jack Chicken

It is a franchise chain of crispy fried chickens. Dishes such as chicken parmigiana and breaded chicken are in the testing and implementation phase. Created in São Paulo in 2019, it has seven units in operation. The business model is a street store.

X-ray

Initial investment: from R$ 105 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital)

Royalties: 5% of billing per month

Advertising fee: 1.5% of revenue per month

Average monthly revenue: up to BRL 120,000

Average monthly profit: 20%

Return period: 12 to 18 months

Website: https://jackchicken.com.br/contato-franquia/

4) Nibble Food

It is a chain of restaurant franchises, with meals from breakfast to dinner, as well as snacks, snacks and churros. Created in 2013 in São José do Rio Preto (SP), it has 11 units in operation. The business model is store.

X-ray

Initial investment: BRL 109,900 includes franchise fee, installation fee and initial inventory)

Royalties: BRL 1,200 or 5% of revenue per month

Advertising fee: exempt

Average monthly revenue: BRL 60 thousand

Average monthly profit: BRL 15,000 or 25%

Return period: 12 months

Website: https://franquiadealimentacao.com.br/

5) Yogoberry

It is a chain of frozen yogurt franchises. Created in Rio, in 2007, it has 23 stores in operation. In June, the brand launched the microfranchise model, in the form of a cart. Two other business models are kiosk (investment from R$256 thousand) and store (from R$429 thousand).

X-ray

Initial investment (cart): R$ 125 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital)

Royalty: 6% of revenue per month

Advertising fee: 1% of revenue per month

Average monthly revenue: BRL 40 thousand

Average monthly profit: BRL 5,000

Return period: 18 to 24 months

Website: https://yogoberry.com.br/seja-franqueado/

6) Brotherhood

It is a chain of Mexican food franchises, such as burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas. Created in 2015, in Joinville (SC), it has six units in operation. There are four business models: Quiosco (up to 7.5 m²), Tienda (20 m²), Salón (40 m²) and Plaza (70 m²).

X-ray

Initial investment: BRL 139,500 (Quiosco), BRL 157,450 (Tienda), BRL 194,235 (Salón) and BRL 246,173 (Plaza). Includes franchise fee, setup fee, working capital and starting inventory.

Royalty: 5% of revenue per month (for everyone)

Advertising fee: 2% of revenue per month (for everyone)

Average monthly revenue: BRL 80,000 (Quiosco, Tienda and Salón) and BRL 100,000 (Plaza)

Average monthly profit: 15% to 25% (for everyone)

Return period: 12 to 18 months (for everyone)

Website: https://franquiahermanito.com.br/

7) Calzoon Juices and Calzones

It is a franchise chain specializing in calzones (Italian delicacy that resembles a closed pizza) with sweet and savory fillings. Created in 1999, in Joinville (SC), it has 87 units in operation. There are three business models: pocket, express and shopping/street.

X-ray

Initial investment: R$ 139.7 thousand (pocket), R$ 211 thousand (express) and from R$ 212 thousand (mall/street). Includes franchise fee, setup fee and working capital.

Royalties: BRL 1,212 or 5% of revenue per month (for everyone)

Marketing Fee: BRL 300 or 1% of revenue per month (for everyone)

Average monthly revenue: from R$35,000 to R$40,000 (pocket), R$60,000 (express) and from R$85,000 to R$100,000 (mall/street)

Average monthly profit: 15% (for everyone)

Return period: from 24 months (for everyone)

Website: www.calzoon.com.br

8) Casa da Empada

It is a franchise network of pies (with 20 savory and sweet flavors) and other savory products. Created in 1987, in Rio, it has 24 units in operation. The business models are kiosk and store (with investment from R$ 275 thousand).

X-ray

Initial investment (kiosk): R$ 140 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital)

Royalty: 4% on product sales

Advertising fee: 2% on product sales

Average monthly revenue: BRL 60 thousand

Average monthly profit: 10%

Return period: 18 to 24 months

Website: https://ofranqueado.casadaempada.com.br/inicio

9) Top Frozen

It is a chain of açaí franchises, selling açaí in cups, bowls, boats, in addition to other products. Created in 2009, in Manaus (AM), it has 27 units in operation. There are two business models: kiosk and store.

X-ray

Initial investment: R$ 155 thousand (kiosk) and R$ 165 thousand (store). Includes franchise fee, setup fee and working capital.

Royalties: BRL 1,700 per month (both)

Advertising fee: BRL 300 per month (both)

Average monthly revenue: BRL 50,000 (kiosk) and BRL 65,000 (store)

Average monthly profit: from 20% to 25% (both)

Return period: 18 to 24 months (both)

Website: https://franquiatopfrozen.com.br/

10) OH! parrot

It is a chain of franchises specializing in sweet and savory cucas (traditional German recipe). Created in Joinville (SC), in 2016, it has three units in operation. The business model is the standard.

X-ray

Initial investment: BRL 165.8 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and initial stock)

Royalties: 5% of billing per month

Advertising fee: 1% of revenue per month

Average monthly revenue: BRL 45 thousand

Average monthly profit: from 15% to 25%

Return period: 18 to 24 months

Website: http://www.ahcucaria.com.br/

11) Splash Urban Drinks

It is a chain of beverage franchises (the flagship is the frappé) and ready-to-eat foods. Created in 2018, in São Paulo, it has 51 units in operation. There are two business models: kiosk and store.

X-ray

Initial investment: R$ 170 thousand (kiosk) and R$ 200 thousand (store). Includes franchise fee, setup fee and working capital.

Royalties: BRL 2,000 per month (both)

Advertising fee: 2% of revenue per month (both)

Average monthly revenue: BRL 35,000 (kiosk) and BRL 45,000 (store)

Average monthly profit: from 15% to 25% (both)

Return period: 15 to 18 months

Website: www.bebasplash.com.br

12) Kekala Custom Popsicle

The chain specializes in popsicle stuffed Image: Disclosure

It is a franchise network specializing in popsicle with filling. There are more than 300 combinations between base, filling and topping.

Created in São Paulo in 2019, it has 75 units in operation. There are three business models: kiosk, store and container.

X-ray

Initial investment: R$ 179.5 thousand (kiosk), R$ 194.5 thousand (store) and R$ 215.5 thousand (container). Includes franchise fee, setup fee and working capital.

Royalty: 6% of revenue per month (for everyone)

Advertising fee: BRL 450 per month (for everyone)

Average monthly revenue: BRL 50,000 (kiosk and store) and BRL 80,000 (container)

Average monthly profit: from 15% to 22% (kiosk), from 18% to 35% (store) and from 15% to 32% (container)

Return period: 12 to 24 months (for all)

Website: www.kekala.com.br

13) The Waffle King

It is a fast food franchise chain specializing in waffles. The company follows traditional Belgian recipes, but has also developed its own savory waffle recipe. Created in 2020, in Gramado (RS), the network has 70 units in operation. The business models are “To Go” (pick up and take away, with customer service and delivery, but without on-site consumption) and store (investments from R$200,000 to R$700,000, depending on the size and location) .

X-ray

Initial investment (To Go): BRL 200 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee, working capital and initial stock)

Royalties: 5% per month on billing

Advertising fee: 2% per month on billing

Average monthly revenue: BRL 50 thousand

Average monthly profit: 15%

Return period: 18 to 24 months

Website: www.thewaffleking.com.br

14) Mr. Hoppy

It is a chain of bar franchises that sell hamburgers, craft beer and snacks. Created in 2015, in Curitiba (PR), it has 48 units in operation. The business model is store.

X-ray

Initial investment: from R$ 200 thousand (includes franchise fee, installation fee and working capital)

Royalties: BRL 5,000 per month

Advertising fee: exempt

Average monthly revenue: BRL 100 thousand

Average monthly profit: 15%

Return period: 12 months

Website: https://www.mrhoppy.com.br/

15) Bar Window

It is a franchised network of bars that sell drinks, hamburgers and portions. Created in 2017, in Curitiba (PR), it has seven units in operation. The business models are pocket store (with take-out system, without tables on site) and premium store (with on-site consumption; initial investment of R$ 280,000).

X-ray