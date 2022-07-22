Ipec poll: Castro has 20%, and Freixo, 14% in the dispute for the Government of RJ | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) are technically tied in the race for the Government of Rio de Janeiro. This is what data from the second survey carried out by Ipec (formerly Ibope) to measure voting intentions for the election show.

Commissioned by Rio Indústria, the RJ Industries Association, the survey indicates Castro numerically ahead with 20% of voting intentionsa percentage that puts him in a situation of a technical tie with Freixo, who has 14% of mentions. This scenario takes into account the electoral dispute without Marcelo Crivella.

In the scenario with Crivella, the two are also tied: Castro has 19%, and Freixo 13%.

The former mayor of Rio, Marcelo Crivella, has not yet decided whether he will run for the Government of Rio.

The result considers the poll’s margin of error, which is plus or minus 3 percentage points. According to Ipec, a total of 1,008 interviews were carried out between the 16th and 19th of July. The research was registered with the TSE under the number RJ-08610/2022.

Stimulated response in the 1st turn without Crivella

Cláudio Castro (PL): 20%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 14%

Anthony Garotinho (Union): 9%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 6%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 4%

Colonel Emir Larangeira (PMB): 2%

Milton Temer (PSOL): 1%

Paulo Ganime (New): 1%

Blanks and nulls: 29%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 10%

Stimulated response in the 1st turn with Crivella

Cláudio Castro (PL): 19%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 13%

Marcelo Crivella (Republicans): 10%

Anthony Garotinho (Union Brazil): 6%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 5%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 4%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 3%

Colonel Emir Larangeira (PMB): 2%

Milton Temer (PSOL): 1%

Paulo Ganime (New): 1%

Blanks and nulls: 26%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 11%

Garotinho was the candidate most rejected by voters: 48% responded that they would not vote for the former governor. In second, Crivella appears, rejected by 39%.

Marcelo Freixo is rejected by 26%. Then come Cyro Garcia (17%), Milton Temer (16%), Cláudio Castro (15%), Colonel Emir Larangeira (14%), Eduardo Serra and Rodrigo Neves (13% each), and Paulo Ganime (10 %).

In the last survey, in the scenario without Crivella, Cláudio Castro appeared with 18%, followed by Marcelo Freixo (PSB) with 17%. Then came Rodrigo Neves (PDT), with 8%; Eduardo Serra (PCB), with 6%; Cyro Garcia (PSTU), 5%; Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD), 2%; Paulo Ganime (Novo), with 1%. The survey indicated that 30% intended to vote blank or null and 13% did not know or did not respond.