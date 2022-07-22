Ipec poll: Romário leads Senate race in RJ with 30% of voting intentions | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Senator Romário (PL) is the leader of the race for the Federal Senate in the state of Rio de Janeiro, with 30% of the voting intentions, according to an Ipec (formerly Ibope) poll released this Thursday (21). See the numbers below:

Romario (PL): 30%

Marcelo Crivella (PRB): 11%

Alessandro Molon (PSB): 9%

Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil): 6%

Daniel Silveira (PTB): 6%

André Ceciliano (PT): 4%

Ivanir dos Santos (PDT): 1%

Marcelo Itagiba (Forward): 0

Blanks and nulls: 24%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 8%

The research considered the name of eight candidates to occupy the vacancy of Rio de Janeiro in the Federal Senate. Among the candidates is the name of the former mayor of Rio Marcelo Crivella, who has not yet confirmed whether he will actually run for the post.

In this scenario, Marcelo Crivella (PRB) has 11% of mentions, in second place. Following, Alessandro Molon (PSB), appears with 9%; Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil), with 6%, and Daniel Silveira (PTB), also with 6%. André Ceciliano (PT) is cited by 4% of the Rio de Janeiro electorate.

Given the margin of error of 3 percentage points up or down, the top six, with the exception of Romário, are technically tied.

With 1% of voting intentions, Ivanir do Santos (PDT) appears in seventh place, followed by Marcelo Itagiba (Avante), who did not reach 1% of mentions. Those who declared to vote blank or annul the vote reached 24%. The undecided are 8% of voters.

In the latest survey carried out by Ipec, released on May 24, Romário appeared in the lead with 29% of voting intentions.

Scenario without Crivella and Clarissa

The survey commissioned by the Association of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro also evaluated the voting intentions of residents of the state in a scenario without the candidacies of Marcelo Crivella and Clarissa Garotinho.

In this case, the leadership of the current senator Romário is expanded. The PL politician appears with 39% of voting intentions; with Alessandro Molon in second, with 10%; and Daniel Silveira with 8%. In fourth place is André Ceciliano, with 5%.

Romario (PL): 39%

Alessandro Molon (PSB): 10%

Daniel Silveira (PTB): 8%

André Ceciliano (PT): 5%

Ivanir dos Santos (PDT): 1%

Marcelo Itagiba (Forward): 1%

Blanks and nulls: 26%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 10%