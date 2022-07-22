IRB (IRBR3) reverses profit and has a loss of R$ 273.1 million in May; data reinforces need for capital increase

The IRB (IRBR3) announced last night (21) a loss of R$ 273.1 million in operations in May this year, reversing a profit of R$ 7.5 million in the same month of 2021.

In the first 5 months of 2022, the net loss is BRL 285.3 million, compared to a net income of BRL 9.4 million for the same period last year.

The premium issued totaled BRL 564.2 million in May 2022, a 3.7% decrease compared to May 2021, composed of an increase in the premium in Brazil of 8.4%, to BRL 420.6 million, and by the reduction of the premium abroad of 27.4%, to R$143.6 million.

In the first five months of this year, the premium issued reached the amount of R$ 3.122 billion, with a drop

of 5.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

In Brazil, there was a growth of 11.2%, reaching R$ 1.9994 billion, while abroad there was a reduction of 25.4% compared to the same period in 2021, with R$ 1.1226 billion.

According to the reinsurer, the reduction abroad is in line with the strategy of focusing on the domestic market, widely publicized by the company.

IRB’s claims expense in May 2022 was R$631.3 million, with a loss ratio of 131.3%, mainly impacted by the Agro segment. Thus, it was 73.2% higher than the expense of May 2021, of R$ 364.4 million, which then represented a loss ratio of 73.2%.

In the first five months of 2022, claims expenses totaled BRL 2.0423 billion, an increase of 7.9%

when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the first five months of the year, the loss ratio was 97.5%, compared to 75.1% in the same period in 2021. The normalized loss ratio for adverse weather effects on the Agro segment in Brazil and Covid was 73, 3% in the first five months of 2022.

Based on the numbers presented, Credit Suisse points out to investors that the tight regulatory solvency ratio of 105% in 1Q22, added to the net loss of R$366 million observed in the two months reported in 2Q22, may indicate that the IRB will need a capital increase. Last month, following the release of the April data, Citi had highlighted that a capital increase would be necessary.

In this way, the bank reiterates its underperform rating (performance below the market average, or equivalent to the sale) for IRB, and a target price of R$ 3.35 compared to the quotation on Thursday (21) of R$ 2.18 , still a 54% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

