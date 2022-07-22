It was not time for Klabin (KLBN11) to invest BRL 1.57 billion, and the market does not forgive – Money Times

The actions of klabin (KLBN11) fell 3.2% this Thursday (21), with the market suspicious about the latest company’s investment plan, of R$ 1.57 billionfor the construction of a corrugated paper unit in São Paulo.

The project, called Figueira, will be implemented in the city of Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The site has 950 thousand square meters and can receive future projects for the production of recycled paper and additional capacity for corrugated cardboard.

Although Klabin emphasizes its investment strategy, maintaining an integrated, diversified and flexible business model, aiming to become the leader in the corrugated cardboard market, XP Investimentos did not buy the ad.

cost inflation

The equity analyst André Vidalwhich covers the basic materials sector, compared the acquisition of International Paper by Klabin with the Figueira Project announced this Wednesday (20).

“International Pape’s purchase ticket of R$ 1.10 per ton of paper was lower than the sector average, while the purchased mills were depreciated, while the Figueira Project is a completely new mill”, he warns.

THE inflation of costs from 2020 to 2022 should impact construction capex (there was more than a 100% increase in steel prices and more than 30% in construction materials, impacting labor expenses in the period).

“In general, the tone of the comments made by some Klabin board members was negativequestioning not only the project itself, but other issues such as capital allocation and incentive mechanisms for the board”, comments Vidal.

Recommendation

XP Investimentos I already expected a negative reaction from the market as for the announcement made by Klabin, whose shares fell by more than 7% at the opening of this Thursday (21).

However, the broker keep the buy recommendation for action, with target price of BRL 31.20 in up to 12 months.

The market is waiting for Klabin to disclose more details about the project, as well as provide more information about the investment decision, so that analysts can calculate the value generation of the Fig Tree Project.

Space for optimism

In the evaluation of Bradesco BBIthere is nothing wrong with the Figueira Project announced by Klabin. And there’s still room for optimism with action.

The manager maintains buy recommendationwith target price of BRL 37 in up to 12 months.

With the latest announcement and the added capability of Horizon Project In progress (80,000 tons, with start-up expected in early 2023), Klabin’s nominal capacity for converting corrugated cardboard will reach almost 1.3 million tons per year.

“The dynamism of the profits of the Klabin should remain strong in the coming quarters with prices of cellulose still with an upward trend, domestic and export demand and prices for healthy paper & packaging and a weaker Brazilian real”, say analysts Thiago Lofiego and Renato Chanes, in a report released to clients.

