Italy has 6 restaurants among the 50 best in the world

In a ceremony held this Monday (18) in London, England, the traditional list of the 50 best restaurants in the world, prepared by the magazine “Restaurant”, was released. Italy, a country well known for its gastronomy, was represented by six establishments.

The best placed Italian restaurant in the list “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, which is held annually, was Lido 84, in the small town of Gardone Riviera. The Lombard establishment was in eighth place in the ranking.

Le Calandre, which is located in Rubano, in the Veneto region, was a little further behind Lido 84 and closed the list of the top 10.

Also according to the ranking, Uliassi, in the municipality of Senigallia, was the 12th best-rated restaurant in the world. Italians are still represented by Reale (15th, Castel di Sangro), Piazza Duomo (19th, Alba) and St.Hubertus (29th, San Cassiano).

Like Italy, Brazil was not left out of the relationship. The restaurant “A Casa do Porco”, which is located in the central region of São Paulo, was considered the seventh best in the world and was the only one in the South American country to be among the top 10.

The establishment in São Paulo gradually grew in the British ranking, as it jumped from 17th to 10th place. In the 2019 edition, the restaurant was ranked 39th.

Carioca Oteque finished the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” in 47th place and was another Brazilian who managed to stay within the top 50. Four other restaurants in the country (DOM, Evvai, Lasai and Maní) finished between 51st and 100th position.

The first place on the list was the Danish restaurant Gerânio, which was followed by the Peruvian Central and the Spanish Disfrutar.