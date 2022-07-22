Itaú BBA sees action very cheap and resumes coverage with ‘outperform’; BDRs bounce – Money Times

O Itaú BBA resumed coverage of the shares of the Inter (INTR) with a recommendation of “outperform” (expected performance above market average) and a fair price of $8, which implies an upside potential of approximately 160% from the last close.

Despite the challenging short term for companies in the financial sector, BBA’s team of analysts began to see significant positive asymmetry for the paper, currently trading at a multiple of 0.8 times P/VP (price over book value).

“Short-term results will not be good, and macro trends are still not likely to support growth stories. Inter, however, is seeing its valuations clearly shifted to a good long-term strategic asset that it is”, comments Pedro Leduc and team, in a report released this Thursday (21).

According to the BBA, Inter is a strategic asset that is heavily discounted. In addition, the analysts point out, the capital position, added to the extensive deposit base, solid assets and diversified credit portfolio, gives resilience to the company’s business model. Bank.

BBA sees good profit potential in the next year, something that should attract investors, who tend to look at growth theses that generate gains and continue to grow.

strategic value

In the evaluation of BBAO Inter is one of the main names to take advantage of the moment of greater consolidation in the financial sector, thanks to its well-established brand, a more advanced service portfolio and credit portfolio.

“[O Inter] It already has a well-established brand and a significant customer base of approximately 19 million,” the analysts point out.

They also mention the Basel Ratio of around 30% and the highly liquid asset base for their balance sheet. In addition, its loan portfolio of approximately R$20 billion is “relatively protected”, not relying on credit cards.

Analysts also recall that, in the past, Inter has shown itself open to expanding its shareholder base with shareholders who can leverage their strengths and add strategic value.

“Note that large global retail banks and non-segment local banks have recently acquired stakes in Brazilian digital banks to drive growth,” they add.

Inter shares soared 9.06% on Nasdaq, the United States Stock Exchange, quoted at US$3.01 each. At B3 (B3SA3), you BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receiptscertificates issued in Brazil backed by shares issued abroad) of the company showed gains of 9%, at R$ 16.35.

Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that Money Times has been certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. By open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.