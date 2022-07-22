‘I’ve never had to deal with something so painful. I was the victim of a lie’, says Ricky Martin after nephew withdraws harassment allegation | Song

“I’ve been working as an artist in the public eye for nearly four decades, and I’ve never had to deal with something as painful as what I’ve experienced these past few weeks. I was the victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a familiar… I only wish him the best, so that he finds the light. A lie can do a lot of damage. It harmed me, my husband, my children, my parents, my family. I couldn’t defend myself because there was a legal process I had to follow where I had to be silent until I could talk to a judge. Today was the day. Now, it’s time for me to heal. I am very hurt. I will find the peace, the silence necessary to see the light at the end of the tunnel again, as I always could.”

1 of 1 Ricky Martin poses for photos in Cannes, France on May 25, 2022 — Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Ricky Martin poses for photos in Cannes, France on May 25, 2022 — Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The harassment case involving Ricky Martin and a 21-year-old nephew was filed on Thursday (21).

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer appeared virtually at the hearing held by a Puerto Rico court.

The purpose was to decide whether the restraining order issued in favor of the nephew who said he had been harassed by Martin would be upheld.

However, the unnamed man withdrew the allegations during the hearing and, with that, the case was shelved. Martin’s legal team released a statement on the matter.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed that he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. says the text.

“This has never been anything more than a troubled individual making false claims with absolutely no foundation. We are delighted that our client has seen justice done and is now able to move on with his life and career.”

Martin also shared the lawyers’ statement on social media with the message: “Truth prevails.”

Judge Raiza Cajigas issued the order on July 2 after the man filed a domestic violence complaint.

He stated that he feared for his safety as Martin refused to accept the decision to end a seven-month romantic relationship.

The man said that Martin kept calling him and stayed outside his residence.

“We are handling this matter diligently and will be prepared in court on Thursday,” Joaquin Monserrate, one of Martin’s lawyers, said in a telephone interview.

Monserrate noted that the complaint is civil and that no criminal charges have been brought against Martin.

The man’s name was not released, in accordance with domestic violence regulations, but on Saturday (16) it was reported by the American press that the person making the accusation is a nephew of Martin.

“Ricky Martin is not, never has been and never will be, involved in any kind of romantic or sexual relationship with his nephew,” the lawyer told New York Magazine’s American website Vulture.

The restraining order expires on July 21.