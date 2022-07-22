Jade Picon greets Yasmin Brunet and kisses Medina in a cabin

Gabriel Medina and Jade Picon exchanged kisses in a bar in São Paulo last Wednesday (20/7). According to sources in the LeoDias column, the digital influencer and former BBB arrived at a cabin where Yasmin Brunet (ex from Medina) was, greeted the model and then enjoyed the night with the surfer.

The news involving Medina and Jade was published by the Instagram page Lets Gossip. It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that rumors arise involving an affair between the two.

Influencer and actress Jade Picon has been single since the end of her three-year romance with actor João Guilherme, in August of last year. Medina, on the other hand, ended his marriage to Yasmin Brunet in January of this year.

Yasmin has also been enjoying her single phase and as the column LeoDias published, exclusively, she is living an affair with the singer Shaman and was recently caught kissing with the actor João Guilherme (who is also Jade’s ex).

