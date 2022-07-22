James Webb detects oldest known galaxy in the Universe

Another record for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). NASA’s observatory was able to capture a galaxy that formed when the Universe was just 300 million years old. Until then, the oldest system captured by the Hubble Space Telescope was born 400 million years after the Big Bang.

The galaxy in question is called GLASS-z13. To give you an idea, its light took 13.4 billion years to reach Webb’s lens. It is relatively small compared to the Milky Way, which is 100,000 light-years across. The ancient is just 1,600 light-years across.

The observation was made by researchers at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the USA. The article has not yet been peer-reviewed, but is now available in the research database. arXiv.

James O’Donoghue, a planetary scientist who was not involved in the discovery, said on his Twitter account that the galaxy traveled a distance of 33 billion light years as the Universe expanded.

“It’s like you’re walking towards me at walking speed, *starting close*, but on a big sheet made of rubber band, which is being stretched by people behind us. Its speed is constant, but the distance between our origins kept increasing…”, explained to a follower, about the expansion process of the Universe.

This is just the beginning. James Webb is able to see galaxies that formed when the Universe was only 200 million years old. The telescope was sent on a 10-year mission into space, although its fuel allows it to stay in orbit for twice as long.