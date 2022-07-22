James Webb Telescope Finds Oldest Galaxy Ever Observed

In just one week of “real” work, the James Webb Space Telescope may have achieved a record: recording the oldest and most distant galaxy known here on Earth.

It is GLASS-z13, which is about 13.5 billion years old, referring to the beginnings of the Universe. According to scientists, the red spot (see below) captured by the observatory is a rotating group of stars, gas and dust, bound together by gravity, that formed “only” 300 million years after the Big Bang.

An international team of 25 researchers, linked to Harvard University and the Center Smithsonian of Astrophysics (USA), shared their findings in two articles, still in the peer review phase, in the arXiv scientific repository. If the data is confirmed by other researchers, James Webb will have broken a record for such discoveries.

what happened

According to the studies, the galaxy was detected thanks to the telescope’s ability to analyze the past using infrared light, a wave that cannot be perceived by our eyes — the JW works like a time machine.

Light from the galaxy GLASS-z13 took 13.5 billion years to reach us Image: Naidu et al, P. Oesch, T. Treu, GLASS-JWST, NASA/CSA/ESA/STScI

Today, due to the expansion of the Universe, it must already be at a distance of 33 billion light years from Earth.

Currently, the galaxy oldest ever observed is the GN-Z11discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2015, is 13.4 billion years old — the time it takes for light to reach the device.

JWST has potentially smashed records, spotting a galaxy which existed when the universe was a mere 300 million years old! The light from GLASS-z13 took 13.4 billion years to hit us, but the distance between us is now 33 billion light years due to the expansion of the universe! pic.twitter.com/5AcOBwHuO1 — Dr. James O’Donoghue (@physicsJ) July 20, 2022

“With the advent of James Webb, we now have an unprecedented view of the Universe, thanks to the NIRCam instrument [Near Infrared Camera, ou “câmera de infravermelho próximo”]extremely sensitive”, explain the authors of the studies.

The researchers also claim to have discovered a second galaxy, GLASS-z11, at roughly the same age. They each have a mass equivalent to a billion suns, but are relatively small compared to our Milky Way, which is 100,000 light-years across.

GLASS-z13 measures approximately 1,600 light years and, GLASS z-11, 2,300.

James Webb’s Sample

The galaxy records are just a taste of the potential of the new telescope, which was launched on Christmas Day 2021 and officially began its scientific operations last week, when its first images of nebulae and exoplanets were released.

Its instruments can see galaxies even older and more distant than these, helping astronomers unravel the mysteries of the universe’s formation.

*With information from Insider and New Scientist websites