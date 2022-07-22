Jeep registers the first Gladiator pickup truck license plates in Brazil

THE Stellantis has carried out an offensive in the segment of large pickup trucks in Brazil, but until recently this was exclusive to the brand RAMwhich today has a portfolio that includes the 1500, 2500 and 3500 models.

Two weeks ago, however, the holding company that controls several brands such as Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep, announced the launch of the Gladiator pickup in our country.

Derived from the famous wranglerthe pickup promises to offer unusual performance and characteristics in this segment, especially for its above-average off-road capability.

Although the model is scheduled to arrive at Jeep stores in August, the first vehicles began to be licensed in Brazil. As is customary in the industry, brands need to create a launch fleet, both for use in press events and for marketing.

Until this Wednesday, the 20th, Gladiator already had eight units registered in Brazilaccording to data from Denatran.

With a length of 5.53 m and a wheelbase of 3.48 m, the Jeep pickup fits between a Toyota Hilux and a RAM 1500, approximately.

Stellantis has not yet revealed which version it intends to import, but if it follows the same proposal from Argentina, we will have the Gladiator 3.6-liter V6 with 285 hp and 36 kgfm of torque.