John Textor ‘gets the scoop’ and can sign a striker wanted by Santos; Botafogo’s proposal would be better

Peixe wants to reinforce the squad, but may find it difficult after the carioca team enters the business

With the arrival of coach Lisca, the saints it also plans to offer reinforcements to the coach so that he can carry out a recovery campaign within the Brazilian Championship. From the defense to the attack sector, the pieces can make the team go up a level. But one of the negotiations won a direct competitor.

Botafogowhose football is managed by investor and entrepreneur John Textor, entered the fray for the signing of attacking midfielder Brian Rodríguez, 22, who currently defends the Los Angeles FC. The information belongs to the journalist. Lucas Musettiin the website UOL Sport.

With the limit of foreigners in the American team bursting, the athlete, who was already sought after by Internacional at the beginning of the season, could end up leaving football in the United States. That said, Peixe presented a loan proposal with an option to buy, but Botafogo can reach higher values.

In the current season, Brian Rodríguez has played 11 games. The Uruguayan scored two goals and provided three assists. The forward who plays for the sides of the field also gained space in the most recent call-ups of coach Diego Alonso, commander of the neighboring country’s team, having chances to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.