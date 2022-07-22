Jorge Jesus’ team agrees with Gustavo Henrique, from Flamengo

Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, hit another Flamengo player. This is defender Gustavo Henrique. Like Willian Arão, the player is more than likely to leave Rubro-Negro to join the team of Jorge Jesus, former coach of Mengo who won multiple times in 2019. The information comes from journalist Venê Casagrande.

The journalist also publishes that the only thing missing is the agreement with Mengão, who should not play hard. This is because the athlete never had the space he would like in the Flamengo squad and despite the opportunities, he did not fall in favor with the crowd. Unable to find a good performance in Rio de Janeiro, he awaits the agreement between the clubs to say goodbye to his teammates. Fla is already aware and awaits the proposal, which should be almost R$ 15 million.

“Fenerbahçe has agreed with Gustavo Henrique’s managers (salary base and contract term, which will be three years) and will now send an offer worth 2.5 million euros to Flamengo, which will have 48 hours to respond. Now, Fener just needs to get along with Fla”, informs Venê Casagrande on his social networks.

The Turks already had Rodrigo Caio in their sights, but it was Gustavo Henrique. In addition, Nino, from Fluminense, was also an option, but the values ​​scared him and Jorge Jesus’ club decided to invest in Flamengo’s reserve.

Gustavo Henrique was a request from Jorge Jesus to Flamengo at the beginning of the 2020 season. His arrival has a direct connection with the Portuguese, who left the club to return to Benfica in the middle of the season after having renewed with Mais Querido.

The defender has a contract until the end of 2023 with the Gávea club and has scored eight goals in 88 games for Rubro-Negro. The last of them was against Coritiba, in the 2-0 victory last Saturday (16).

