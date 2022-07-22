Juma and Jove’s wedding in ‘Pantanal’: see 5 moments that made everyone cry | wetland

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Juma and Jove’s wedding in ‘Pantanal’: see 5 moments that made everyone cry | wetland 1 Views

🤠 The pantaneiro who lives in us knew he would be thrilled with Juma (Alanis Guillen), Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), Tibério (Guito) and Muda (Bella Campos) going up to the altar.

🤠But the full scene melted even the coldest of hearts.

🤠 I doubt you’ll play the scene above and not be shaken. 📺👆

Juma and Jove’s wedding in ‘Pantanal’: see 5 moments that made everyone cry — Photo: Globo

📱💻See 5 moments that left netizens in tears!

🌿😍 The chemistry of millions of the couple Juma and Jove

Simplicity marks the wedding outfit of Juma and Jove, in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

🌿🚣‍♂️”The Old Man came!”

‘Pantanal’: Véio do Rio (Osmar Prado) plays loud at the wedding of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) — Photo: Globo

🌿🤠 Zé Leoncio and his father

‘Pantanal’: Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) was moved to recognize the sound of his father’s horn — Photo: Globo

🌿📜The speech of the priest and the “Véio”!

‘Pantanal’: The priest and the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado) gave a speech about love — Photo: Globo

🌿⏳The miniflashback you respect!

‘Pantanal’: During the wedding of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) a mini-summary of the plot was shown with striking scenes from the soap opera — Photo: Globo

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Video of Leonardo kissing another woman goes viral on the web; advice says it’s old

The video was replicated on different social networks Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @leonardo An Instagram …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved