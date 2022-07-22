Juma and Jove’s wedding in ‘Pantanal’: see 5 moments that made everyone cry | wetland

🤠 The pantaneiro who lives in us knew he would be thrilled with Juma (Alanis Guillen), Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), Tibério (Guito) and Muda (Bella Campos) going up to the altar.
🤠But the full scene melted even the coldest of hearts.
🤠 I doubt you’ll play the scene above and not be shaken. 📺👆
Juma and Jove’s wedding in ‘Pantanal’: see 5 moments that made everyone cry — Photo: Globo
🌿😍 The chemistry of millions of the couple Juma and Jove
Simplicity marks the wedding outfit of Juma and Jove, in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo
🌿🚣♂️”The Old Man came!”
‘Pantanal’: Véio do Rio (Osmar Prado) plays loud at the wedding of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) — Photo: Globo
🌿🤠 Zé Leoncio and his father
‘Pantanal’: Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) was moved to recognize the sound of his father’s horn — Photo: Globo
🌿📜The speech of the priest and the “Véio”!
‘Pantanal’: The priest and the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado) gave a speech about love — Photo: Globo
🌿⏳The miniflashback you respect!
‘Pantanal’: During the wedding of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) a mini-summary of the plot was shown with striking scenes from the soap opera — Photo: Globo