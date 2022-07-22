Juninho misses a bizarre goal in stoppage time; watch

The game between América-MG x Palmeiras, valid for the Brazilian Championship and played tonight in Minas Gerais, was marked by an unbelievable goal lost by the home team in the last move of the match, which ended in 1-0 for the Paulistas (watch below ).
In the 49th minute of the 2nd half, the Minas Gerais team had a foul in the intermediate region. After charging into the area and head deflection, the ball was left for the side Raul Cáceres, who managed to touch the middle in an attempt to equalize the score.
The ball passed goalkeeper Weverton and, already inside the small area, passed in front of Juninho, midfielder and captain of América. The shirt 8, however, took a cart and kicked next to the Palmeiras goal.
After the unbelievable finish, the referee ended the confrontation, which gave the visitors the victory and the symbolic title of the 1st round of the Brazilian Championship.
The defeat, on the other hand, kept América-MG in the relegation zone of the national tournament. The team has 18 points and occupies the 17th position, one less than Cuiabá, the first club outside the fall region.
Among the comments on social networks, fans remembered striker Deivid, protagonist of one of the most missed goals in football history in 2012, when he played for Flamengo.