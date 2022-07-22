Juninho misses a bizarre goal in stoppage time; watch

The game between América-MG x Palmeiras, valid for the Brazilian Championship and played tonight in Minas Gerais, was marked by an unbelievable goal lost by the home team in the last move of the match, which ended in 1-0 for the Paulistas (watch below ).

In the 49th minute of the 2nd half, the Minas Gerais team had a foul in the intermediate region. After charging into the area and head deflection, the ball was left for the side Raul Cáceres, who managed to touch the middle in an attempt to equalize the score.

The ball passed goalkeeper Weverton and, already inside the small area, passed in front of Juninho, midfielder and captain of América. The shirt 8, however, took a cart and kicked next to the Palmeiras goal.

After the unbelievable finish, the referee ended the confrontation, which gave the visitors the victory and the symbolic title of the 1st round of the Brazilian Championship.

The defeat, on the other hand, kept América-MG in the relegation zone of the national tournament. The team has 18 points and occupies the 17th position, one less than Cuiabá, the first club outside the fall region.

Among the comments on social networks, fans remembered striker Deivid, protagonist of one of the most missed goals in football history in 2012, when he played for Flamengo.

Watch the bid and see reactions:

Juninho zaguerou handsome lol — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖓7 (@marlinsantoss) July 22, 2022

That goal that Juninho of America lost, in the last minute of the game, should cause just cause. Football is a mother. Any such error in our work is RUA . Unbelievable. It would be the equalizer. No Goalkeeper, just him and Goal. — 𝔻𝕚𝕖𝕘𝕠 ℕ𝕒𝕤𝕔𝕚𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕠ᶜʳᶠ (@diegonascSRN) July 22, 2022

The goal that Juninho do América missed is to make Deivid jealous 😳 — Bruno ★彡🔥⭐ (@Brunosouza25) July 22, 2022

Deivid was playing dressed as Juninho, America’s number 8 shirt. You can’t miss a goal like that. — Brunnoᶜʳᶠ (@1983Brunno) July 22, 2022

This Juninho from América would be a good defender to replace Luan, he managed to get the ball out of the goal. — Adenir Junior (@adenir_jr) July 22, 2022

the goal that juninho lost is slutty — pedrin¹⁹⁰⁸⭐⭐⭐ (@pedrohrf06) July 22, 2022

Idols without ever having played for Palmeiras. Nilson

Andreas Pereira

Juninho — Vinicius Melo 1914 33/70🐷💚 (@Vincius51466296) July 22, 2022

Palmeiras won by demerit of America, but what do you do, victory is victory

and that missed goal by Juninho, it’s the luck of a champion — Bradock 💔 (@japa_ocasional) July 22, 2022

Juninho has already done more than Luan — Levi Oliveira ⓟ (@olevioliveira) July 22, 2022