Justice blocks millionaire value of Belo’s show due to debt with Denilson

07/21/2022 1:11 pm

The singer Beautiful raised up to R$7 million with tickets for a concert to be held in August blocked by the Court of Justice of São Paulo, due to a legal debt with Denilson. All the amount raised will be delivered to the former football player.

The show in question is between the husband of Gracyanne Barbosa and Thiaguinho, scheduled to take place on the 20th of Augustat Pavilho Pacaembu, West Zone of So Paulo. Tickets for the musicians’ performance start at R$75..

The decision to block the cache of Belo’s show departed from the Forum of So Bernardo do Campo, on the 14th of July. The document also states that Justice must be communicated the number of tickets sold and what amounts were collected.

Sought by the G1 portal, lawyer Marcelo Passos, who represents Belo’s defense, declared that he has filed an appeal where he awaits contact with the rapporteur of the case to question the amount charged by Denilson. The court case began in the late 1990s, and to this day, it has a debt of R$5 million..

