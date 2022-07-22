Justice of SP surprises and orders to block millionaire value of Belo’s show for debt with Denilson; fight lasts more than 20 years

This Thursday (21), the São Paulo Court of Justice brought another chapter to the legal fight between Denilson and Belo. This time, it was determined that up to R$ 7 million that will be raised with tickets for the singerwhich takes place in August, are delivered to the former player.

The presentation in question will be by the artists “Thiaguinho e Belo”. Thus, the show will take place on the 20th of next month, at the Pacaembu Pavilion, in the West Zone of São Paulo. Currently, the cheapest tickets, in the track sector, are starting at R$ 75. The decision is made by the São Bernardo do Campo Forum, on the 14th of this month.

The document also states that the singer must inform the Court of the total amount of tickets sold, in addition to the amounts raised with Belo’s performance. Sought by the g1 portal, Belo’s team, through lawyer Marcelo Passos, who represents the singer, said that it has already filed an appeal and that it is awaiting an agenda with the rapporteur of the case. The value that the former player charges from Belo will be questioned.

Denilson and Belo have this legal debt for many years. It all started in 1999, when the former football player bought the rights to the Soweto group, in which the singer was a part. However, the following year, Gracyanne Barbosa’s husband announced that he was leaving the band to pursue a solo career.