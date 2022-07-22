Justice orders to block up to R$ 7 million from Belo’s concert due to debt with Denílson







Justice determined the block of R$ 7 million of the singer Belo so that he pays a debt with the former player and commentator Denilson Photo: reproduction social networks / Flipar

The São Paulo Court of Justice determined the blocking of up to R$ 7 million that are collected from a concert by the singer Belo. The decision aims to pay a legal debt between the singer and sports commentator and former player Denílson.

The show that appears in the court decision, to which the Earth had access, will be held on August 20, at the Pacaembu Pavilion, West Zone of São Paulo. In addition to Belo, the singer Thiaguinho should also perform.

The decision dates from the 18th and was handed down by Judge Carlo Mazza Britto Melfi, of the 5th Civil Court of the São Bernardo Forum. The magistrate determined that companies that sell tickets to the event promote the judicial deposit of the amounts that would be reverted in favor of Marcelo Pires Vieira, registered name of Belo, up to the limit of R$ 7,004,586.00. The judge also determined that the number of tickets sold and the amounts collected be informed to the Court, in order to document the allegations.

The decision occurs because in the 1990s Denílson bought the commercial rights of the group Soweto, of which Belo was part and, shortly after, the singer announced the departure of the band to pursue a solo career. In addition to taking the case to court, the former player has also publicly collected the debt.

O Earth tries to locate the defense of the singer Belo.