Kardec scores in the end, but does not prevent Galo’s bitter draw against Cuiabá

O Athletic had another bad performance and was almost saved by Alan Kardec, who scored in stoppage time, but Gabriel Pirani, another debutant of the night, scored the last ball. With that, Galo couldn’t beat Cuiabá on Thursday night (21), at Arena Pantanal. The match for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship ended in 1 to 1, with many difficulties for Atlético to create in front of a team that fights against relegation.

Antonio Turco Mohamed surprised in the lineup. Without being able to count on Hulk and Eduardo Sasha, the team’s top scorers in the season, he could promote the debut of the three reinforcements that traveled. Pedrinho, Pavón and Alan Kardec. Or even use Keno, which was left on the bench. Despite this, the coach selected Fábio Gomes, who had been a starter for the last time in May and is barely used by Turco. Ademir and Eduardo Vargas composed the attack, which did not work.

During the entire first half of the game, Galo had much more possession. Finished the stage with 70% against 30% for Cuiabá. Despite this, it produced nothing. All the danger moves were in the actions of the owners of the house. At 6 minutes, 11, 17, 25, 33, 42, 46… history repeated itself: Galo tried to infiltrate Cuiabá’s defense, he couldn’t and took the counterattack.

The most dangerous move was in the 42nd minute. Cuiabá arrived on the right side and Rodriguinho, free inside the area, received a cross. The number 10 kicked into the goal and defender Igor Rabello, holder once again in place of Nathan Silva, took the ball over the line, preventing the opposing team from opening the scoring in the Pantanal Arena.

At half-time, Turco made no changes. When the clock hit 10 minutes, he put in Pedrinho, Keno and Pavón, taking out Jair, Vargas and Ademir. In the first minute on the field, Pavón received a yellow card for fouling Pepê. In the next move, Igor Rabello saved again, on top of the line, saving Atlético.

The changes even gave the Rooster a little more spirit, but not enough. The alvinegro team ended up finishing with Keno in the 28th minute. The player who entered the second half kicked into Walter’s goal, but the goalkeeper easily saved it. Even so, Cuiabá continued attacking and making the white-and-white fans get tight.

In stoppage time, Alan Kardec, who came off the bench, managed to swing the net. The striker made his debut for Galo and managed to let out the alvinegro cry of relief, with the victory that seemed to come. But Gabriel Pirani, another debutant of the night, scored his in the last move of the match, leaving everything the same in Cuiabá.

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Joaquim, Marllon and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê, Alesson (André Luis) and Rafael Gava; Valdivia (Gabriel Pirani) and Rodriguinho (André Felipe). Coach: Antonio Oliveira

Athletic: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otávio (Allan), Jair (Pedrinho) and Zaracho; Ademir (Keno), Fábio Gomes (Alan Kardec) and Eduardo Vargas (Pavón). Coach: Antonio Turco Mohamed.

Yellow cards: Camilo (Cuiabá); Peacock (Atlético).