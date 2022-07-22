Kate Middleton shows off her son George on her 9th birthday

Kate Middleton celebrates Prince George’s 9th birthday and delights

The prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, delighted fans by showing a beautiful click of their eldest son George on social media. The future heir to the throne will turn 9 years old next Friday (22).

The young prince appeared with a wide smile on his face as he enjoyed a day outdoors. The beautiful photograph was taken by Kate during a family outing. “George is turning 9!”, they said in the caption of the publication. Every year, the royal family releases official photos of its members to update fans.

Many fans and admirers of the royal family celebrated and wished the boy congratulations. “Congratulations,” commented one follower. “Congratulations”, wished another internet user. And yet another fan said: “Beautiful smile, he is so huge!”.

Recently, Prince George watched a tennis tournament final in Wimbledon next to the parents. The Royal family was present in the box of the sporting event to see the dispute between the tennis player Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

At the time, the little boy stole the show with a look very elegant and drew attention through their expressions while following the game. In the images, it is possible to see the future king of the United Kingdom, smiling, sending a message on his cell phone.

In recent years, the boy has appeared more alongside his parents at official events as he grows up. Beside Kate MiddletonGeorge told the press that it was his first time at the tournament, and the mother owl added that her son went to the sports venue without his brothers, little Charlotte, seven years old, and Louis, four years old.

According to People Magazine, the prince and the Kate Middleton are about to pack their bags for a new home. The couple is due to leave London, England, very soon. The forecast is that they will move with their three children to the region of Berkshirenear the Castle of windsor.

Also according to the magazine, the couple would have made the decision precisely because of their children’s new school. Children must complete their studies at a London school and be enrolled in a new school in the Castle region. windsor.

