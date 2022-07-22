Kinto Launches Subscription Service for Used Vehicles | cars

The used car subscription service is a possibility to offer lower costs
Gone are the days when car subscriptions were exclusively aimed at zero-kilometer cars. Kinto, a company of the Toyota group is launching the service with a focus on used vehicles.

According to the company, monthly fees may vary depending on the vehicle model, always the brand Toyota
, as well as version and mileage. Depending on the package, they can be up to 25% smaller
s than those of the same new cars.

When deciding to opt for the pre-owned vehicle subscription plan, the customer needs to go to one of the brand’s accredited dealerships Toyota
or, if you prefer, access the website and choose the period of the rental service. The available time range can be 12 or 24 months and choose the monthly mileage package of 800 km or 1,500 km.

One of benefits
as well as those who subscribe to a new model package, is in the inclusion of services such as preventive maintenance, 24-hour assistance, IPVA, reserve car (when necessary) and insurance with coverage for third parties.

According to the company, passenger cars are offered a maximum of 40,000 km, while pickup trucks run up to 80,000 km and come from fleets serviced by the Kinto One Fleet
another service of the company.

