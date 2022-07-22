Kinto: Toyota bets on pre-owned car signing

The national market is in crisis and in moments like this, some brands look for solutions to avoid the worst and Toyota thought exactly about the only currency available on the market, the used ones.

Without a sufficient supply of new cars in the automotive market, used ones became the agenda of the day, although in this sector things are not good either…

Thus, using its Kinto subscription service, Toyota makes used cars available on the market through a monthly subscription through the Kinto One Personal plan.

With two years of operation in Brazil, Kinto is now looking for individual customers who can purchase their cars on 12 or 24-month plans, “with low mileage and affordable prices”, according to Toyota.

Hired through the authorized network or the website https://kintomobility.com.br/one-personal, the service includes preventive maintenance, 24-hour assistance, in addition to IPVA, reserve car (when necessary) and insurance with coverage for third parties.

The contracted deductible can be 800 km or 1,500 km per month, thus ensuring that the customer can pay exactly for the average mileage they actually use on a monthly basis.

Although it seems strange to sign a used car, the practice was already seen by the market, since contracts usually range from 12 to 24 months, with a maximum of 36 months in this type of business.

Obviously, reselling these cars to multi-brands would be considered, but many cases would involve cars that the brands themselves could reuse in the signature and thus better capitalize on their operations.

As the used car market is very important in any market, especially in Brazil, where authorized networks practically live only on that and on after-sales, this type of service also becomes profitable for manufacturers.

In times of crisis like the current one, where there is a shortage of new and even used cars on the market, maintaining your own fleet and earning from it seems the way forward.