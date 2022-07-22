Know the 3 best foods for the lungs

Taking care of the health of the body is essential to live well. In this way, the foods are key pieces in this care, after all, it is from them that we have access to all the nutrients necessary for survival. The issue, however, is that many people do not take the health of some organs seriously, such as the lungs. That’s why we made a list of some foods that improve lung health. Follow the text and find out what they are.

Read more: Superbugs: Learn more about this dangerous drug-resistant bacteria

The importance of maintaining lung health

Maintaining lung health is essential for quality of life, after all, they are fundamental to our existence. However, situations to which we are exposed every day, such as exposure to cigarette smoke and other toxins, make your health compromised.

Thus, diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis and others become increasingly common due to high exposure to these toxic particles. But according to some research, this can be easily controlled with good nutrition.

Eating foods that support lung health can be a way to achieve a quick recovery and a better quality of life.

Foods good for the lungs

Beetroot with its vibrant colors and green leaves is great for lung health. That’s because they are rich in nitrate, which helps regulate blood vessels, reduces blood pressure and improves circulation and oxygen consumption.

Did you eat that hot pepper and felt short of breath? Well, peppers are rich in vitamin C, a water-soluble nutrient that acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. For smokers, it is able to help in better air circulation in the lungs.

One study showed that regular consumption of apples can help promote lung function. This is because the properties of apples help in the fight against respiratory diseases such as asthma.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.