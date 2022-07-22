‘L for …’: what Melody used to provoke Anitta – 07/21/2022

In recent days, singers Anitta and MC Melody have exchanged barbs on social media and the beef even involved the Lamborghini brand cars flaunted by the artists.

Recently, the singer of “Assalto Perigoso” insinuated that Anitta “copied” her by posing with a rented Urus SUV – in April, Melody won a Gallardo, a pink enveloped coupe, as a gift for her 15th birthday.

This week, the teenager returned to pose with her Lamborghini wearing a red dress and making the letter “L” with her right hand. The Gallardo appears in the image also in red, probably altered through image manipulation software.

Apparently, Melody, who is not yet old enough to vote, mentioned Anitta’s declared support for the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic. Many followers of the young woman, however, suggest that the “L” refers to Larissa, the “rival’s” given name.

The fact is that the publication of MC Melody “doing the L” happened shortly after Anitta provoked her on Twitter, suggesting that “Assanto Dangerous” would be a plagiarism of “Positions”, by Ariana Grande.

“I know the composers of the song you hit Top 1, sis. I don’t think you know them, because the song is by Ariana Grande in this case, right? But don’t worry I didn’t show it to them. Now, do a falsetto singing Lula’s name just from toys [brincadeira] there for us that then you become news”, said the funkeira of the hit “Girl from Rio”.

Anitta says she supports Lula in the hope of avoiding the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but she is not PT nor authorizes the use of her name to promote the party and other candidates of the party.

No no my love… it’s called speak well or speak badly but speak about me. You don’t see melody, you just talk bad about her, nothing she does is really serious and professional… but she manages to get a great engagement and stay in the market for creating bullshit with my boyfriend fighting alone — Anita (@Anitta) July 16, 2022

Melody, on the other hand, mentioned the photo in red in her Instagram stories, making it clear that she does not support any candidate and does not vote.

“I’m not from one party or the other, what I really want is a good president for Brazil, who leaves everyone well, to live well. Who am I to decide? I leave it up to you. I’m sure Brazil will be able to elect a good president”.

What is MC Melody’s Lamborghini like?

Melody poses with her pink-enveloped Gallardo; car is 13 years old and is actually green Image: Leo Franco/AgNews

Despite the pink wrapping, the singer’s Gallardo actually has green paint.

The copy sold in Palhoça (SC) is year/model 2009, the first of the coupe, which is now replaced by the Huracán in the range of the Italian supercar manufacturer.

According to the Fipe Table, the machine, despite being 13 years old, is for few and has an average price of R$ 892,500.

In times of electric and hybrid cars, MC Melody’s Gallardo is equipped with a 560 hp 5.2 V10 aspirated engine, a six-speed manual gearbox and four-wheel drive.

According to the manufacturer, with this set it is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 325 km/h.

Not bad.. but the artist will only be able to drive the sports car (or any other vehicle) on public roads when she turns 18 and gets her first driver’s license.

