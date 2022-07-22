Lada Niva resumes production in Russia after sanctions

New version was planned for the beginning of the year, but delayed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine Image: Lada/Disclosure

Russian automaker Avtovaz, maker of the Ladas, is resuming production of the famous jeep Lada Niva. The vehicle, which to this day lives in the heart of trekkers in Brazil, had its production postponed due to economic sanctions imposed by Western countries because of the invasion of Ukraine. Now, the Lada Niva has regressed a lot in time due to the lack of parts in the Russian industry and is closer to the primitive original 1977 version.

Due to restrictions, the only variant of the Lada Niva that is back in production is the three-door model. It comes with “state-of-the-art innovations” like power front windows, 16-inch steel wheels and sound preparation. There are no seats with electrical controls, USB ports and no airbags.

The Lada Niva Classic, the official name of the new version, lost some components that were in the last model launched: ABS brakes, 4G connectivity and the pollutant control system. The new Lada Niva was assumed to be a cheap, robust, comfortable and safe vehicle. However, everything indicates that it will not be so. Mechanically, the Niva is equipped with a 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine, manual transmission and permanent four-wheel drive.

production expansion

Because of the invasion of Ukraine, sanctions prevented Russian manufacturers from trading supplies with most other countries. So Avtovaz had to switch to almost entirely domestic parts. Now that he’s done it, he wants to bring the other Ladas back as well.

The Lada Niva

The jeep Niva had a unibody structure and permanent four-wheel drive, with a central differential (Image: Reproduction)

The Niva was born in 1977 in the then Soviet Union, faced with the demand for a more robust car that could access the inhospitable regions of Soviet territory. The jeep was intended to be versatile, so that it could accommodate both family activities and off-road practices. Thanks to its characteristics, the 4×4 has won many fans in Russia and also in the world.

It is no exaggeration to say that it is one of the most important Russian automobiles ever made. However, as much as it has many qualities, the vehicle also has its flaws: it doesn’t have ABS brakes and airbags, for example. For this and other reasons, Lada Niva no longer has a market in Europe and in other parts of the world, such as Brazil.

