Latam Airlines orders the revolutionary Airbus A321 XLR plane

Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the best aviation information (many of which are exclusive) straight to your email, Click here.





farnborough – LATAM Airlines has ordered 17 A321neo aircraft to expand its route offering, bringing the airline’s total A320neo aircraft to 100. In addition, the airline also confirmed bringing the A321 XLR to complement its long-haul operations.

LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates are the leading airline group in Latin America, with a presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations throughout Europe, Oceania, the United States and the Caribbean.

“We applaud LATAM’s strategic vision and sustainability ambition. This order for the A321neo soon after its restructuring is a strong sign of the value that Airbus brings to making this vision and ambition a reality. The A321 XLR will open up new routes and allow LATAM to increase its international reach in the region,” said Christian Scherer, commercial director and head of Airbus International.





The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family, which incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, providing over 20% fuel and CO2 savings, as well as 50% noise reduction.

The A321 XLR version offers a unique (and currently uncompetitive) range of 8,700 km, giving the aircraft a flight time of up to 11 hours. Last month, the A321 XLR prototype took to the skies for the first time, performing its first successful test flight.

The model is revolutionary, as it allows companies to fly very long routes, enabling flights whose demand does not justify the use of an aircraft. widebody and at the same time, today’s smaller planes didn’t have the range to do.

By the end of June 2022, the A320neo Family had won over 8,100 orders from over 130 customers, of which nearly 550 were for the A321XLR. Since entering service six years ago, Airbus has delivered more than 2,300 A320neo Family aircraft, contributing to a 15 million tonnes reduction in CO2 production.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Airbus has sold over 1,100 aircraft and has an order backlog of over 500, with over 700 in operation across the region, representing nearly 60% market share of the fleet in service. Since 1994, Airbus has secured approximately 70% of net orders in the region.

For more information on AEROIN coverage direct from Farnborough 2022, click here.



