Latam starts flights to Caxias do Sul, its second destination in Rio Grande do Sul





The airline Latam started on Tuesday (20) its direct connection between Guarulhos and Caxias do Sul, a city that becomes the airline’s second destination in Rio Grande do Sul. In addition, the city of the interior of Rio Grande do Sul is the fourth new destination opened by Latam in Brazil in 2022.

With a duration of about 1h40, the flights depart daily from Guarulhos at 8h and from Caxias do Sul at 10:10h. They are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, which have a capacity for up to 176 passengers.

As a result, the company’s network now has 53 destinations in Brazil (44 before the Covid-19 pandemic). Recently, LATAM opened operations in Sinop, Montes Claros and Cascavel. This month of July, operations in Juiz de Fora will debut.

Aline Mafra, Director of Sales and Marketing at LATAM Brazilsaid: “Caxias do Sul is one of the investments we have made to expand our presence in Brazil in 2022. This was possible because today LATAM is a more efficient company, enabling the opening of new flights and destinations in the country to serve business and leisure travelers”, he explains.

Information provided by LATAM



