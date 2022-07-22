Lawyer for the family of a young man who died at a Sonza concert speaks out

The family of Alice Moraes, 27, who died during a concert by singer Luísa Sonza in Porto Alegre on the 16th, believes that the neglect of the local medical service contributed to the young woman’s death.

in conversation with splashthe lawyer representing Alice’s family stated that it is still early days, “but the negligence seems evident and all measures will be taken”.

“Unfortunately, to what we learned from the people who were with Alice at Luísa Sonza’s show, she felt sick and was not evaluated correctly nor rescued by the ambulance service that was at the show. Apparently, that’s how she lost any chance of being alive today,” said the lawyer.

There is deep indignation on the part of the family, due to the information that was obtained about the disregard for her real health condition. Alice, who had just finished taking pictures for her veterinary graduation, dedicated a lot of effort to saving abandoned animals and was herself left out in the open, in a plastic chair, in the cold of Porto Alegre, when there was an ambulance with a stretcher that could screen taken to the hospital, perhaps in time to be saved.

“For the moment we will follow the police investigation. But, unfortunately, the facts indicate that the medical service of the place was disgraceful”, he added.

According to the lawyer, there was a request for contact between Luísa Sonza and Alice’s sister, but her manager later canceled the appointment.

Earlier, splash had sought out the singer who stated through her press office that she had contacted the family, showing solidarity with the situation.

What do the police say?

In contact with splashdelegate Alexandre Vieira, responsible for the case, says that it is premature to talk about negligence.

“The family complains about the medical care on site. But I’m listening to people. We’ve heard family members, medical attendants, production personnel and it’s premature to talk about it. [negligência] now. People might be emotional about the episode. You have to formalize everything first to hear a demonstration in this sense, “she declared.

He reported that it is still not possible to confirm what caused Alice’s death. “The expertise was not ready, it takes a while,” said Vieira.

In a note, Opinião Produtora, organizer of the event, said it was touched by what happened to the student.

“We follow all the requirements and protocols of events. The producer awaits the outcome of the investigation to have an elucidation of the fact. We remain available to provide further clarification”, says the text.

UniRitter, the college where Alice studied, published a note of condolence. “At this sensitive time, the UniRitter team expresses its solidarity and sends its sincerest condolences to family and friends.”

The report got in touch with Transul Emergencies Medicas, responsible for the ambulance that provided the emergency service at the show. Through legal advice, Transul informed the UOL that the patient “received all possible care and assistance”. According to the company, all protocols were followed, except the removal of the patient, because she died in the displacement of the SAMU (Emergency Mobile Care Service).

“It is important to highlight that private companies need an interaction with SAMU to carry out the removal of any patient”, says a note sent by lawyer João Adriano Da Silveira Vianna.