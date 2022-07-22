Learn how to make a delicious chocolate cake in AirFryer

There are those who are wrong and think that the electric fryer is only for making the famous healthy frying. While this is a very popular and widespread feature, electric fryers can also be used in many other ways to make other delicious recipes, one of which is cake!

Are you fooling around and want to prepare a delicious afternoon snack? How about making a chocolate cake on AirFryer? This recipe is quick, easy and very tasty. In addition to being ready in 30 min, it can yield up to 12 servings. Follow the text!

Cake Recipe at AirFryer

This practical and quick cupcake can be a great afternoon snack option.

Ingredients

2 eggs;

135g of sugar;

80ml of oil;

80ml of water;

45g of chocolate powder;

120g of wheat flour;

5g baking powder;

5g sodium bicarbonate.

Preparation mode

The first step is to add the eggs, sugar and cocoa powder in a bowl and beat well. Then add the water and gradually add the wheat flour, stirring constantly. Add the yeast and bicarbonate. Pour the dough in a greased shape, cover with aluminum foil and take it to the fryer at a temperature of 180º. The average time is 25 min.

To make your afternoon with friends even more pleasant, you can enjoy and make a delicious fresh roasted peanut. For that you will need:

Ingredients

300 g of common peanuts;

big shape;

clean cloth;

Airfryer.

Preparation mode

The first step is to heat your electric roasting pan at 200º for 3 minutes. Then add the peanuts and bake for about 20 min. Remembering that it will be necessary to stir every 5 minutes, so that it doesn’t burn only one side. When finished, put them in a large shape and let them cool.

Once cool, pour them over the hot cloth, tie and rub so the husks can come off and it can peel off. Serve it with salt, if desired.