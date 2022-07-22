Lisca premieres Sunday? Sport threatens to bar, and Santos trusts release | saints

Santos hopes to count on coach Lisca in the game against Fortaleza, this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. But it depends on the Sport. The coach’s former club does not intend to facilitate the contract termination process.

To be on the edge of the field at Castelão, Lisca needs the termination of his contract with Sport to be published in the CBF’s Daily News Bulletin (BID). After that, the link with Santos must also be registered. And all this has to happen this Friday.

Lisca agreed to pay the contractual fine to leave Sport. The value is around R$ 150 thousand. The technician had received a salary for the last three days worked in June and promised to use what he would receive for services rendered in July to obtain the termination.

1 of 2 Lisca during a presentation at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Lisca during a presentation at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Sport, however, claims that there is still a balance to be paid by Lisca so that the breach of the contract is registered with the CBF, in addition to the salary amount proportional to the days worked in July.

The Pernambuco club also charges Lisca for the refund of agency fees and an amount of R$ 12,000, which the club paid to the STJD to release a suspension punishment that he would need to comply with.

Dissatisfied with the coach, Sport does not intend to give up what it claims to receive to release Lisca. Leão’s president, Yuri Romão, summed up the club’s anger at the coach: he said he should be banned from football and used the term bad karatism.

Lisca’s debut for Santos, therefore, depends on an agreement in the next few hours to take place next Sunday. Peixe, despite the short time for the whole imbroglio to be resolved, trusts in the release of the coach and wants to count on him in the game against Fortaleza.

If he can’t participate, Santos should be led again by Marcelo Fernandes, the club’s permanent assistant, responsible for coaching the team between Fabián Bustos’ departure and Lisca’s arrival.

