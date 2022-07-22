Lucas Leiva, Thaciano and Guilherme appear at the BID and can re-launch for Grêmio | Guild

the steering wheel Lucas Leiva, midfielder Thaciano and striker Guilherme had the records published in the CBF’s IDB (Daily Informative Bulletin) this Thursday. In this way, Grêmio’s reinforcements in the mid-season transfer window will be able to play in the next match, against Ponte Preta, on Saturday, in Série B.

The window opened on Monday, but the procedures to regularize the documentation of the three athletes have now been completed. It was already expected that none of them would be available for Tuesday’s match, against Brusque, but for the weekend’s commitment.

First reinforcement announced, Lucas Leiva returns to Grêmio after 15 years in Europe, divided into 10 at Liverpool and five at Lazio. The 35-year-old midfielder agreed to return to the team where he was revealed in 2005 after his contract with the Italian club ended.

Guilherme was the last Grêmio hit. The striker also returns to Porto Alegre, after six years and stints with teams in Brazil and abroad. The 27-year-old was also free on the market after ending his contract with Al Dhafra, from the United Arab Emirates.

Thaciano, despite being treated as a reinforcement, only returns on loan to Grêmio. The midfielder, also 27 years old, spent a season at Altay, from Turkey, after a short period on loan to Bahia. The three players train normally with the Grêmio squad.

The game against Ponte Preta takes place at 4:30 pm on Saturday, at the Arena, for the 20th round of Série B, the first of the return season. Grêmio occupies the fourth position in the table, with 33 points, five ahead of the fifth place, one less than Bahia, the third, and two less than Vasco, vice-leader.