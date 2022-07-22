Lucas Leto talks about young people playing with ‘Pantanal’, delivers a backstage atmosphere and is surprised by the public: ‘I thought I was going to be peeled’

Lucas Leto and, on the right, José Loreto and Julia Dalávia (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In “Pantanal”, Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and Guta (Julia Dalavia) will kiss in a scene that airs this Friday (22). The actor says that he imagined the public’s reaction to the story would be one of rejection:

— I thought I was going to be stripped on social media, that they were going to kill us, show indignation. Because it’s a forbidden love. But I received contrary comments. I was surprised.

I heard they had chemistry. I was happy because this message we wanted to pass on. Guta and Marcelo are great victims of a father. He is not present. And a lie can affect them in many ways. When they met and fell in love, they had no idea that they could have a blood bond.

At 23 years old, the actor says he hears jokes and jokes with the characters’ accent and the slang of the soap opera:

— My friends speak with an accent. Regardless of whether they are from Salvador (BA), they speak with “ara”, “I want to go”. They created several memes. When a work hit my father, who talks to his friend excitedly about the soap opera, and my 12-year-old cousin says he wants to see the Velho do Rio, I see how timeless it is.

The atmosphere behind the scenes is no different. The cast dances for social networks, guitar circles, exchange nicknames… The chemistry between colleagues, in fact, happened. Luke exemplifies:

— Murilo Benício and Isabel Teixeira make fun of each other all the time. Sometimes we “pass”. And the atmosphere of the recordings is funny, we can’t stop laughing. I’m surprised to see how dense scenes air, so heavy in feeling and behind the scenes are like this. And I am very honored to share scenes with these two giants.

Cast of ‘Pantanal’ has fun behind the scenes (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

See next week’s highlights of “Pantanal”: