Ludmilla announces the release of a song recorded with Marília Mendonça, “Insônia”

Marília Mendonça’s fans have plenty of reasons to be excited on the singer’s next birthday, the first after her departure, next Friday (22), when she would be 27 years old. To reduce a little the nostalgia and absence of her strong voice on stage, singer Ludmilla announced the release of her new song recorded in partnership with the eternal Queen of Sofrência.

The funkeira used her official Twitter account, on Thursday night (21), to warn that new music is coming: “’Insônia’ Ludmilla and Marília Mendonça 12 de Agosto”, she said in the publication, causing an uproar. among fans. “Oh my heart!! It will be too amazing! Feat of millions, Queen Marilia in every corner”, said an internet user. “Only August 12 Lud? It’s too far!” lamented another.

Until then, Marília’s fans can lessen their homesickness a little. This Thursday night (21st) was released “Decretos Reais”, an unreleased EP by the singer with songs written by the Queen of Sofrência herself, which comes as a posthumous tribute. Marília’s social networks were updated with a photo of her work. “The non-transferable crown shines as always on us, eternal subjects,” said the singer’s Twitter post.

Ludmilla recorded, also on Thursday, the CD that integrates the project “Numanice #2”. She disclosed that the line-up has the participation of Péricles, Delacruz, former The Voice Gabby Moura, Grupo Tá Na Mente and singer Prateado.