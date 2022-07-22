Luis Henrique is impressed with the affection of Botafogo fans at the stadium and on the internet and says: ‘Project enchanted me’

Luis Henrique is back in Botafogo. Officially announced last Thursday, the striker gave an interview to “Botafogo TV”, the striker on loan from Olympique de Marseille put the affection of the fans as one of the fundamental items in his return.

– I chose to return home. From France I always followed the Botafogo, always twisted. On my vacation I got some time, I came to watch a game. One thing I loved was the crowd asking me to come back, they almost didn’t let me out of the parking lot. I commented at home that they wanted me to come back, that it was time. Now that’s it, even closer, inside the lawns and day to day, I hope to do my best and contribute to the fans – said Luis Henrique.

– When it came out in the media, they filled my Instagram with fire and black and white, it made me very happy too, knowing that I have the affection of the fan. I decided with my family that it would be time to go back – he explained.

What also animated Luis Henrique was the project of the Botafogowhich is now SAF.

– Ever since it turned, I’ve been following it, seeing the evolution. Up close, the project enchanted me, with me and with the other players, with the future of the club. From now on, it will only be good things. Even young, I have a little more experience on and off the field, this will help the Botafogo. I want to thank you for the affection, say that I’m back and I hope to play for Nilton Santos again soon, meet you all again and do my best – he added.

