Luis Suárez closes with Libertadores giant, says journalist

Free on the market, Luisito Suárez is back in American football after 16 years playing in European football. With an eye on this year’s World Cup, the Uruguayan will join the National (URU) on a six-month contract. The player arrives to compete in the Copa Sudamericana and the Closing Tournament.

Created by Nacional, Suárez is back at the club where he started as a football player. The information is from journalist Rodri Vázquez, Journalist and journalist for ‘Sport890’. In Europe, Suárez was a BVB target, but his love for Nacional weighed heavily.

Luis Suárez will arrive at the new club at zero cost, and will only have salary compensation, since his annual salary is totally outside the standards of any club in South America, including Brazilians, who look up to the player.

Luis Suarez closes with Nacional

“BOMBAZO: Luis Suárez will play for Nacional. “El Pistolero” returns to the club where he was born after 16 years. With a contract until the World Cup, he will play in the Copa Sudamericana and the Closing Tournament”publishes Rodri.