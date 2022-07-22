Lula and Alckmin participate in an event with the cultural sector in Recife | 2022 Elections in Pernambuco

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, and the candidate for vice on the ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), met with representatives of the culture of Pernambuco, this Thursday (21), in Recife. The event took place at Teatro do Parque, in the Boa Vista neighborhood, downtown.

Also this Thursday, the PT formalized, in a convention held in São Paulo, Lula’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, without the presence of the politician.

The event in Recife, restricted to invited guests, takes place the day after he fulfills his schedule in the countryside, where he visited a replica of the house where he was born, in Garanhuns, in the Agreste region. People linked to the cultural cycle of Pernambuco participated in the meeting in the capital.

During the event, the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic danced frevo with dancers and, during a speech afterwards, he stressed the importance of culture, promising to recreate the Ministry of Culture, if elected.

“In addition to recreating the Ministry of Culture, I want to create state culture committees so that there is no monopoly of the culture of the center-south over the rest of the country’s culture. The ministry that will take care of culture will have to build together with the 27 states culture groups”, declared the candidate.

Earlier, before Lula spoke, popular poet Antônio Marinho recited a sonnet and said, in a good-natured tone, that if he were vice president, he would be the “best chayote in the world.” “We won’t forget the chayote producers,” declared Alckmin.

The event in Recife ended around 2 pm. Lula still has an agenda scheduled for the end of the day at the Classic Hall, in Olinda, where he is participating in a public act.

The agenda in Pernambuco is the first in Lula’s home state since his pre-candidacy for the presidency was made official, with Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as the pre-candidate for vice.

In Garanhuns, Lula announced his support for the candidacy of Danilo Cabral (PSB) for the government of Pernambuco. He claimed to separate personal and political relationships, in reference to the also pre-candidate for the government Marília Arraes (Solidariedade).

A historical figure of the PT, Marília left the party to run for state government through Solidarity, amid internal disputes within the Workers’ Party and the PT’s support for the Popular Front of Pernambuco, led by the PSB.

The two parties spent years as antagonists, including in the 2020 municipal elections, when cousins ​​João Campos (PSB) and Marília Arraes, then in the PT, ran for mayor of Recife. Campos emerged victorious in a campaign marked by judicial decisions for irregularities in the campaigns.