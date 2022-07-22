Lula has 44% against 33% for Bolsonaro, says Exame/Ideia

If the 1st round of the elections were held today, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would have 44% of the voting intentions, according to Exame/Ideia poll carried out from July 15 to 20, 2022. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ) marks 33%.

Former Ceará governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) is tied within the margin of error with Simone Tebet (MDB). The pedestrian has 8%, while Tebet scores 4%. Following are André Janones (Avante), with 2%, Luiz Felipe D’ávila (Novo) and Pablo Marçal (Pros) with 1% each.

The other pre-candidates scored less than 1%. Those who claim to vote blank, null or none of the names tested correspond to 4%. Another 3% did not know or did not respond.

The survey heard 1,500 people from July 15 to 20, 2022 across Brazil. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-09608/2022. The research was contracted by Exame Magazine for R$ 27,970.00. Here is the full text (237 KB).

2nd shift

In a direct clash between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would emerge victorious with 47% of the votes. Bolsonaro would have 37%. Another 11% say they will vote blank or null, while 5% do not know.

In the 2nd round between Lula and Ciro Gomes, the former president scores 44% against 31% for the former minister. Those who say they vote white or null correspond to 22%. The undecided amount to 3%.

In the scenario between Ciro and Bolsonaro, there is a technical tie. The former governor has 35%, while the current president has 39%.

PowerDate

The results confirm research PowerDate held from July 17 to 19, 2022. In the survey, Lula has 43% and Bolsonaro, 37%.

The PoderData survey was carried out from July 17 to 19, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The confidence interval of the study is 95%. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.