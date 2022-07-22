Maisa becomes Bianca Andrade’s cupid in Ludmilla’s show

Ludmilla took her pagoda yesterday afternoon to one of the most famous tourist attractions in Rio de Janeiro, the Museum of Tomorrow. The singer recorded the project “Numanice 2” with the right to participation on stage, three changes of clothes, kisses and declarations of love for Brunna Gonçalves.

This column of splash was there and now tells what happened behind the scenes.

“Drop your cell phone. Everyone with their cell phone in their pocket, huh?”, asked Ludmilla as she entered the stage. In the first song, the singer already declared: “It’s amazing. If we stay like this until the end, the Grammy is ours”.

In the audience, names such as Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, André Luiz Frambach and Larissa Manoela, Maisa Silva, Rafaella Santos, Ana Clara Lima and Taís Araújo were great fans of Ludmilla’s pagoda project.

Cupid operation

During the show, a scene intrigued this columnist. Maisa Silva was walking hand in hand with a young man. He hugged her and spoke in her ear. At one point, the presenter took him close to Bianca Andrade. The boy also talked in the ear with the influencer, but a while later he left again holding hands with Maisa.

Maisa Silva, Bianca Andrade and friend at Ludmilla’s show Image: Lucas Pasin/Splash UOL

“Is he your boyfriend, Maisa?”, I asked. The presenter let go of the boy’s hand and held the columnist’s hand, distressed, saying, “No, please. Don’t compromise me. He’s a childhood friend, brother. I was just trying to get him to kiss the… I won’t say the name, But it’s not me, I swear.”

The column soon understood that it was Bianca Andrade, and she confirmed and was amused by the possibility of a new “affair”:

Oh, I’m not going to kiss Maisa’s friend. He no. Today I don’t kiss on the mouth, I’m resting. I’m not in the mood to let anyone down. But, if there’s an after, and someone gives me too soft, I’ll take it.

Apparently, nothing came of it. The two left separately.

Narcisa Tamborindeguy Image: Victor Chapetta and Vitor Pereira – Agnews

Stick row? Oh, what madness!

Even with the delay of more than an hour for the start of the recording, many celebrities arrived with the show in progress.

The one who insisted on running so as not to miss anything was Narcisa Tamborindeguy. The socialite, who was carrying a red rose, as if she had just come from a Roberto Carlos concert, cut through the line. Those who were waiting to put on the guest bracelet didn’t like the inelegant attitude at all. Oh, what madness!

‘I’m young’: the night voucher by Taís Araújo

Tais Araújo at Numanice Image: Victor Chapetta and Vitor Pereira Agnews

Taís Araújo, a declared fan of Ludmilla’s pagoda, arrived accompanied by many friends, among them colleagues from the soap opera “Cara e Coragem” (Globo).

“I spent the entire pandemic listening to Numanice. When Lud invited me, I said I would come from the crowd, and she let me”, said the actress, who confided that she no longer remembers when the last time she enjoyed a day off in the middle of week. The “vale-night” was total, as even the children and her husband, Lázaro Ramos, are not in Rio: “The father went on vacation with the children.”

Finding Maisa and Larissa Manoela, Tais ran to take a picture and register. She joked, “I’m way too young today, wow. Me and the kittens.”

Boldness and joy

Rafaella Santos at Numanice Image: Victor Chapetta and Vitor Pereira – Agnews

Rafaella Santos, Neymar’s sister, bet on daring and joy to enjoy the pagode afternoon, with a low-cut and neon look, by the Balenciaga brand.

Single since breaking up with player Gabigol, she was asked by this columnist if she is experiencing an “affair”, and replied: “You’ll have to find out.”

Pericles and music with Marília Mendonça

Ludmilla and Pericles sang together on the recording of Numanice 2 Image: Victor Chapetta and Vitor Pereira – Agnews

Pericles was the first guest to go on stage for an appearance with Ludmilla. The singer warned that the pagodeiro had another appointment later and that they needed to record quickly. After him, Gabby Moura (The Voice), Wilson Prateado, DelaCruz and the group Tá Na Mente also performed.

One of the most emotional moments was when Ludmilla presented “Insônia”, a pagode she recorded with Marília Mendonça and which is part of the “Real Decrees” project, launched this week, with unpublished songs left by the “queen of suffering”.

“This one is one of the most special songs I’ve ever done”, said the singer looking at the sky. “Our eternal queen,” she added.

The public’s excitement with “Numanice #2” was so much that Ludmilla, even after the recording was over, continued singing songs requested by fans. The show lasted about 3 hours.