Man dies after crater opens at bottom of swimming pool and sucks him underground during party

A 30-year-old man was found dead after being swallowed by a crater that opened at the bottom of a swimming pool in front of dozens of people, this Thursday (21/7).

The sinkhole suddenly opened during a pool party gathering employees of a company in the settlement of Karmei Yosef (Israel).

About 50 people were partying on the property when the floor collapsed to the bottom of the pool, which was not tiled, and the man was sucked underground, told the Times of Israel. Another man was pulled by the force of the water, but managed to hold on to the edge of the hole and escape.

KARMEI YOSEF: a sinkhole opened up at a private pool during a party and swallowed a person inside. IDF’s search and rescue units have been sent to the scene. The condition of the man is unclear. pic.twitter.com/LJ9kG4Y6Fr — Chaim (@ChaimSmierc) July 21, 2022

Other people who were also in the pool had to fight not to be sucked into the crater as well. The pool water drained quickly.

Rescue teams descended underground using Go-Pro cameras as they searched for the man in the huge pit under the pool. The body was found at the end of a 15-meter tunnel. after a complex four-hour rescue operation.