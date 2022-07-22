Man dies after crater opens at bottom of swimming pool and sucks him underground during party

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Man dies after crater opens at bottom of swimming pool and sucks him underground during party 2 Views

A 30-year-old man was found dead after being swallowed by a crater that opened at the bottom of a swimming pool in front of dozens of people, this Thursday (21/7).

The sinkhole suddenly opened during a pool party gathering employees of a company in the settlement of Karmei Yosef (Israel).

About 50 people were partying on the property when the floor collapsed to the bottom of the pool, which was not tiled, and the man was sucked underground, told the Times of Israel. Another man was pulled by the force of the water, but managed to hold on to the edge of the hole and escape.

Other people who were also in the pool had to fight not to be sucked into the crater as well. The pool water drained quickly.

Crater in pool in Israel sucks up objects
Crater in a swimming pool in Israel sucks objects Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Open crater at the bottom of a swimming pool in Israel
Open crater at the bottom of a swimming pool in Israel Photo: Reproduction

Rescue teams descended underground using Go-Pro cameras as they searched for the man in the huge pit under the pool. The body was found at the end of a 15-meter tunnel. after a complex four-hour rescue operation.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Heat in Europe exceeds projections for 2050, warns scientists – 21/07/2022

This is part of the online version of this Thursday’s edition (21) of the Climate …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved