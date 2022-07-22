Mané named African player of the season for the second time | international football

Three years after the last award, the African Football Confederation once again elected the best football player of the season among those born on the continent. Winner in 2019, Sadio Mané took first place again.
Champion of the African Cup of Nations and qualified for the World Cup with Senegal, Mané won two titles with Liverpool in 2021/22: the English League Cup and the FA Cup. In 51 games for the club, he scored 23 goals.
Now a Bayern Munich player, Mané has surpassed his former club-mate Mohamed Salah and fellow Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Senegal was the most awarded country of the night. In addition to Mané, he won the awards for best team, best coach (Aliou Cissé), goal of the year (Pape Ousmane Sakho) and best young player (Pape Matar Sarr). In women’s football, Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, from Barcelona, was named the best player for the fifth time in her career. Desiree Ellis, of the South Africa national team, took the award for best coach.
Other famous players were left out of the podium, such as Riyad Mahrez, from Algeria and Manchester City, Achraf Hakimi, from Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco. The awards did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The biggest winners of the best African player award:
- Eto’o (Cameroon) and Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast) – 4 times
- George Weah (Liberia) and Abedi Pele (Ghana) – Three times
- Drogba (Ivory Coast), Roger Milla (Cameroon), N’Kono (Cameroon), Salah (Egypt), Kanu (Nigeria), Diouf (Senegal) and Mané (Senegal) – 2 times