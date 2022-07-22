Mansur: ‘Luís Castro has been trying to get closer to his original model in Botafogo’

Despite the losing streak, the Botafogo has built more in recent games. In the program “Redação SporTV”, the commentator Carlos Eduardo Mansur raised that there were 63 shots in three matches, even without any goals scored.

– It is a positive number for a team that had difficulty creating opportunities. Here we have difficulty seeing good things in the defeated team, when it is often possible. It’s part of the game. The opponent was better than you, not necessarily you were very bad. Is the season too far from what it should be? – pondered the commentator Carlos Eduardo Eboli.

Mansur analyzed the Botafogo deeper and pointed to a new change of Luís Castro in the way of playing.

– O Botafogo spent much more than in recent years because it has investors, but it is a difficult context. He still hasn’t gone to the market to get players from the highest shelf, now comes the second wave of signings. It is still a very fragile team due to injuries. In the midst of this context, Luís Castro has been trying to get closer to the original idea, the four-line, 4-3-3, purposeful game, which is the idea of ​​the club’s owner. Amidst the succession of injuries, trying to give minimum stability of results, he took a step back with a line of five and got results that gave oxygen, now he is returning to the original model – evaluated Mansur, who continued.

– You can’t say that everything is fine, it was to be expected Serie A difficult, but yesterday was not bad. Some changes yielded, like Jeffinho, who deserves more minutes. Matheus Nascimento’s idea was for a striker to participate in the construction, as a fourth man, and activate the other two forwards. Marçal had good moments, he ended up conditioned by the card he received. There were good signs. It is evident that it would not be a cruise flight to the Botafogo, but the fact is that they did not play worse than Santos. What you can’t do is allow the opponent’s goals to come out so easily – he added.