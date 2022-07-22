Mara Maravilha reveals the rancidity of Daniela Mercury: “the talent went out”

Mara Maravilhapresenter, gave an interview to Chupim radio showand detonated the singer Daniela Mercury. According to the SBT contractor, the Bahian artist is hypocritical with the LGBTQIA+ public.

“You can take a video of Daniela there, where she disrespected the Lord Jesus Christ and homosexuals. She was disrespectful when she said, ‘Because Jesus, he’s gay.’ Like this? Is she offending gays? She is there on the internet”revealed.

Mara Maravilha fell into a fake news. According to the G1 portal, the video took place during a concert by the singer from Bahia in 2018 and was highly edited. In the presentation, she calls the singer-songwriter Renato Russo gay, no Jesus Christ.

The singer’s indignation was with the sea of ​​criticism that the play The Gospel According to Jesus Christ was suffering from having a transsexual in its cast and starting to be censored at the time.

Finally, Mara states that he is ashamed of having given the first opportunity to Daniela Mercury perform on a national program, at the time the presenter was one of the stars of the SBT.

“The talent is gone”

“I am ashamed that one day I was the first person who introduced you on television to the Brazilian scene. The talent you have, for me, is erased when you show the human being you have become”exploded Mara.

It’s not the first time Mara detonate Daniela Mercury. In an old video on Raul Gil Programalso in Record TVshe participated in a picture on the program and did not take her hat off to the Bahian singer, claiming stardom on the part of the artist.

