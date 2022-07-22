Marcus Buaiz takes over, after Wanessa returns to his ex: “I am”

Ex-husband of singer opens up about life

Vanessa Camargo became one of the main issues due to the separation with Marcus Buaiz, after 17 years. Soon after, she started a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Dolabella data.

In this way, the entrepreneur is also following his life. On social media, he shows that he is increasingly focused on his companies and his health.

Last Wednesday, the 20th, the artist made a long rant about life. In the video, he appears at the gym performing a series of exercises.

Wanessa Camargo’s ex-husband pointed out thereimportance of not giving up. “I’m advocate that your truth is the reflection of your success”he began.

Sincere, Marcus Buaiz confessed that he could give up on achieving success, but he never stopped believing and striving.

Scandal: Wanessa’s ex is “helped” by the singer’s family, after her video with Dado and Zilu detonating: “Traste” “I made them sad”, Wanessa Camargo amid the scandal, assumes what she has already done: “I felt sold” Unmasked: RecordTV shows live images of Dado and Wanessa together for the first time, after separation

“There is always the option of giving up. But I chose to accelerate I hope your truth gives you the strength to do so. Speed ​​up. Ever!”, took over the singer’s ex-husband.

Finally, the artist spoke about his joy: “Build the truth I believe is what makes me happy todayand I hope my story can encourage you to do the same.”

SEPARATION

In early May, Marcus Buaiz and Wanessa Camargo announced their separation. But shortly thereafter, controversies began to arise.

According to “TV News”the separation occurred due to the betrayals on both sides.

O “Extra Newspaper” exposed that Marcus Buaiz would have betrayed Wanessa Camargo last year and came to forgive him.

However, the singer did not forgive the businessman and went on to see her ex-boyfriend, Dado Dolabella.

According to Léo Dias, from “Metrópoles”, Marcus Buaiz hired a detective and the singer spent Easter with her ex.

ENTREPRENEUR SEES SINGER ASSUME RELATIONSHIP

After the end, Wanessa Camargo assumed the relationship with Dado Dolabella for the family, according to her cousin, Nathan.

Now, the relationship is no secret to anyone. That’s because, the singer made the first appearance alongside the actor.

Last Saturday, 16, the ex-wife of Marcus Buaiz appeared next to the actor in a live from a spiritual retreat.

The couple was caught by the team of the “Festival Aya Música Medicina”, which seeks to ‘cure the planet’.

In the images, the artists are sitting on the floor while the singer looks solely at Dado Dolabella.