Marginalized Tribe Woman Elected President of India | World

A woman from a marginalized tribal community was elected president of India on Thursday, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, following a vote in Parliament.
Droupadi Murmu, from the santhal tribe, won the support of more than half of the deputies, according to partial results published by the Electoral Commission.
At age 64, Murmu becomes India’s first natural-born president and India’s second female president, after Pratibha Patil, who held the position for five years from 2007.
Droupadi Murmu, 64, at an event after being nominated to run for president of the country – Photo: Amit Dave/REUTERS
Modi tweeted to congratulate Murmu, saying his “exemplary success motivates every Indian”.
“It has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalized and oppressed,” he said.
His closest rival, opponent Yashwant Sinha – a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former minister of finance and foreign affairs – also tweeted his congratulations.
“India expects that, as the 15th President of the Republic, it will uphold the Constitution without fear or favor,” Sinha wrote.
Born in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha state, the president-elect began her career as a teacher before entering politics.
Droupadi Murmu with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Photo: Indian Government Press Service/via REUTERS
She has held ministerial positions in the state government and was governor of the neighboring state of Jharkhand.
“As a tribal woman from the remote Mayurbhanj district, I didn’t think about becoming a first-place candidate,” she told reporters shortly after her nomination this month.
Murmu was a favorite due to the strength of the BJP in power and its allies in both parliament and state assemblies.
But the office is largely ceremonial and its election is unlikely to make a practical difference to the tribal community, long relegated to the fringes of society.